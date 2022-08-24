Prosper police have secured an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Dwayne Kevin Sharlow who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, family violence and violation of a protective order. As of 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, a search was underway for the suspect.
Officials are searching for a 56-year-old man after finding a female victim who was shot multiple times in the driveway of a Prosper home on Wednesday.
According to a town of Prosper press release, the Prosper Police Department responded to a call at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday involving a shooting on the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive and found a victim who had been shot multiple times while in her vehicle in the driveway of the home.
"Following an initial investigation, PPD determined that the victim’s boyfriend is the only suspect in this senseless crime," the town sated.
As of Wednesday evening, the department had secured an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, family violence and violation of a protective order.
"While this is believed to be an isolated incident, the search for the suspect is still underway," the town stated at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
"PPD investigators are hopeful that someone in the immediate neighborhood may have captured this incident, or some related footage, on their home surveillance equipment," the town stated. "If so, please contact Detective Joseph Buttery at 972-569-1113 or by email at jbuttery@prospertx.gov. As always, the community’s assistance is greatly appreciated in helping to locate the suspect."
"The thoughts and prayers of this community are with the victim and her family as she recovers in a nearby hospital," the town stated.
