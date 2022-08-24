police lights
Prosper police have secured an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Dwayne Kevin Sharlow who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, family violence and violation of a protective order. As of 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, a search was underway for the suspect. 

Officials are searching for a 56-year-old man after finding a female victim who was shot multiple times in the driveway of a Prosper home on Wednesday. 

According to a town of Prosper press release, the Prosper Police Department responded to a call at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday involving a shooting on the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive and found a victim who had been shot multiple times while in her vehicle in the driveway of the home. 

