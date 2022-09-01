After Celina ISD campuses were placed under "secure" protocols Thursday morning, the Celina Police Department issued an "all clear" announcement at around 11:30 a.m.
In a statement, the Celina Police Department announced that a suspect in Fannin County had been apprehended after making threatening remarks on social media.
Celina ISD announced through Facebook at 9 a.m. that Celina PD had recommended all CISD campuses be placed in "SECURE," requiring all students and staff to remain inside while carrying out the normal school day. Parents and visitors were not allowed in the building.
Thirty minutes later, the district stated on Facebook, "At this time, CPD is focused on key operations within the greater Collin County area. We are unaware of any direct threat to CISD; however, we are following the CPD directive by placing our campuses in SECURE."
CISD said the secure designation was lifted just after 11 a.m.
In a statement that was published on Facebook, the Celina Police Department stated that there had been no direct threat to any CISD campus.
"The 'Secure' was out of an abundance of caution while officers conducted the investigation that led to the quick arrest of the individual," the department stated.
The investigation is ongoing.
“I want to commend our Celina police officers and other agencies who worked diligently to swiftly apprehend this suspect,” Celina Police Chief John Cullison said in a written statement. “Our officers, in cooperation with Dr. Maglisceau and his team at each of our campuses, acted quickly and in line with our training and protocols so that our students and teachers were safe and our schools were protected the entire time we conducted our work.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
