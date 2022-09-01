Celina police file
Audrey Henvey/staff photo

After Celina ISD campuses were placed under "secure" protocols Thursday morning, the Celina Police Department issued an "all clear" announcement at around 11:30 a.m. 

In a statement, the Celina Police Department announced that a suspect in Fannin County had been apprehended after making threatening remarks on social media. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

