Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Nov. 13 in and around Celina:
Beauty and the Beast
Due to the Celina High School band, volleyball and football teams advancing in competitions, the CHS Theatre Department shifted showtimes for its production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast: The Musical."
The remaining showtimes are now as follows:
2 p.m. Nov. 13
7 p.m. Nov. 14
7 p.m. Nov. 15
Tickets are $7 for students and CISD staff, $10 for adults.
The McKinney Holiday Craft Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Senior Recreation Center (1400 S. College St. in McKinney).
Attendees can find one-of-a-kind handmade gifts made by a variety of vendors, including many of the Senior Recreation Center members.
The event is free to attend.
Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza
This holiday season, the Dallas Cowboys will host the sixth annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant at The Star in Frisco every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 18 through Dec. 17 on Tostitos Championship Plaza.
The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza is an electrifying 20-minute show that begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights, and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.
This event is free and open to the public. Parking is free and available onsite.
This event is subject to weather. Please continue to check thestarinfrisco.com as well as The Star social media channels for updates and cancellation information.
