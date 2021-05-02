Todd Snyder secured victory Saturday night in his re-election bid for the Place 7 spot on the Celina School Board.
Snyder garnered 74.4%, or 549, of the votes, according to unofficial results from Collin and Denton counties. Challenger Vicky Hogue won 189 votes, or 25.6%.
Two other Celina ISD School Board seats were up for voter approval on Saturday. Place 5 incumbent Tracey Balsamo and Place 6 incumbent Kelly Juergens both ran unopposed.
