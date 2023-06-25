Abundant sunshine. Hot. High around 100F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: June 25, 2023 @ 2:31 pm
Here are five things in and around Celina to mark on your calendar for the week of June 25:
Celina's annual Splash and Blast event is slated for 4-10 p.m. July 1 at Old Celina Park (12670 FM 4280).
The event will include live music, and a large kids zone with water slides, foam pits, rock wall and an obstacle course. The event will also include a fireworks show.
More information is at lifeincelinatx.com/splash.
ROLLERTOWN Beerworks will host multiple days of events for its 3rd anniversary between June 29 and July 3.
Planned events include a Karaoke party, barbecue cookout and more.
More information is at facebook.com/RollerTownBeer/events.
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort will host the next installation of its summer movie series on Friday, June 30 with a showing of "The Amazing Spiderman" from 8-10 p.m.
The event is free and will take place at 3255 PGA Parkway. Attendees can lay out a blanket to watch a movie under the stars.
Concessions will be available. The Dance Floor and The Swing will be available for play.
Lawn chairs will not be permitted. No outside food or beverage are allowed.
The Frisco Roughriders will host the Springfield Cardinals on June 25 at Riders Field. The game begins at 4:05 p.m.
More information is at milb.com/frisco.
A showing of "The Lion King" will take place at 7 p.m. June 28 on the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star.
Attendees can bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the movie.
The event is free.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
