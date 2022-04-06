Through eight district ballgames, no defense in 5-6A has been able to solve the Prosper softball team.
The Lady Eagles, unbeaten in league play at 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in the latest DFW FastPitch area rankings, have scored double-digit runs in all eight stops of their tour de force through 5-6A.
That alone sets a gaudy bar for Prosper's opposition, but two teams in particular have been able to push the powerhouse Lady Eagles -- one of which was Denton Guyer, which fell short in a 12-10 contest against Prosper back on March 12.
The Lady Eagles and Lady Wildcats turned in another shootout in Tuesday's rematch and once again Prosper had just a bit more offense in the tank in a 12-8 victory to remain on top of 5-6A with four district ballgames to go.
The Lady Eagles scored all 12 runs within the first four innings on Tuesday, swiftly countering a five-run second stanza by Guyer. And for all the attention opposing pitchers and defenses devote to slowing the star-studded top half of Prosper's lineup, it was a pair of underclassmen elsewhere in the batting order who delivered the most damaging offense on Tuesday.
Freshman Lyndsey Hooker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs in Tuesday's win. She belted a three-run bomb in the second inning and parked a two-run shot one on her next at-bat in the fourth.
Sophomore Angela Hamilton, meanwhile, continued her torrid streak of timely hitting by going 3-of-3 with two runs and four RBIs -- the week prior, she totaled nine RBIs for the Lady Eagles in wins over McKinney Boyd and Little Elm.
Prosper totaled six extra-base hits in the win -- ironically enough, by the time Hooker registered her first home run, the Lady Eagles had already hit two others previously in the ballgame. Hamilton deposited a three-run shot in the first inning and junior Ezra Arredondo led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo shot.
Through four innings, Prosper built a 12-5 lead, affording plenty of support in the circle for sophomore pitcher Reese Renfrow, who was credited with the win after hurling 5.2 innings before giving way to Hooker in relief.
It was an increasingly familiar refrain with Prosper's offense setting a pace that the rest of 5-6A can't ultimately match. Guyer came close in its first go-around with the Lady Eagles in March, and second-place Allen managed to drag Prosper to extra innings before falling 11-10 on Feb. 25.
Allen remains on course for a rematch with Prosper on April 19. Allen (6-1) remained on Prosper's heels after scoring a 15-5 run-rule victory over Boyd on Tuesday -- a ballgame bolstered by an 11-run first inning for the victors.
Allen totaled 17 hits in the win, led by three-hit nights for freshman Morgan Wright, senior Brooklyn Purtell and senior Taylor Wright. The victory marked the Lady Eagles' third in a row since their setback to Prosper.
Allen has a chance to further up the stakes of its looming rematch with Prosper next week when it hosts Guyer on Tuesday. Allen got the better of a 5-3 decision against the Lady Wildcats on March 18.
Allen sits two games up in the loss column from Guyer, who's currently in third place at 5-3, while 5-6A's final playoff spot has three teams within a half game of one another. Following Tuesday's contests, Little Elm and Denton Braswell are tied at 3-5 in fourth place with McKinney not far behind at 2-5.
The Lady Lobos pulled even in that race after topping the Lady Bengals on Tuesday 18-3, avenging a prior defeat to Braswell on March 12.
Little Elm trailed through one inning 3-2 before blasting away for nine runs in the second inning and five more in the third to put the contest well out of reach. The game was called via run rule after four innings, as the Lady Lobos posted a season high in runs scored.
All nine batters for Little Elm recorded at least one hit in the win, led by a 3-for-3 performance in the nine-hole by junior Viviana Ramirez. Meanwhile, the middle third of the order -- consisting of junior Cadence Hernandez, sophomore Katie Mince and freshman Jadyn Struxness -- combined to go 5-for-9 with seven RBIs and five runs scored.
With Tuesday's win, Little Elm forced a season split with Braswell just one week after the Lady Lobos edged McKinney for a 4-3 victory. Little Elm won't rematch the Lionettes until their final district ballgame on April 22.
