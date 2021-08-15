A sense of normalcy has been cast over Bobcat Stadium in Celina during the first couple weeks of August — from early-morning workouts to lacing up the pads and taking the pivotal steps towards the start of the football team’s 2021 season on Aug. 27.
Amid a more traditional offseason than what the Bobcats were afforded a year ago, it hasn’t taken long for head coach Bill Elliott to see the growth within his program.
“I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were last year. We missed so much time last year with all the COVID stuff, but we were able to get in plenty of work during the spring and summer and that’s helped put the kids much further ahead,” Elliott said. “Plus, we have so much coming back that had experience. Sixteen starters back makes a huge difference.”
Although the Bobcats were fortunate to avoid any in-season shutdowns within their team related to COVID-19 last season, the pandemic took its toll on their schedule nonetheless. Multiple ballgames were cancelled and Celina twice went three weeks in between games played.
There was a bit more familiarity to the Bobcats’ playoff run, making their fifth trip to the regional finals over the past decade and their first since 2017. Ultimately, a last-second field goal by Graham spelled the end of the road for Celina in a 23-21 loss.
The motivation drawn from the team’s hard-luck exit to the postseason, harbored by a roster teeming with experience, has contributed to an overall productive offseason for the Bobcats.
“They know what they need to do and how they need to go about working to accomplish what they want to accomplish,” Elliott said. “They feel like there were some unfinished things from last year and how it all ended, so they’ve been on a mission to come back and make up for some of that and have a better year.”
Of course, the offseason didn’t come without the usual round of departures due to graduation. Elliott has his staff were tasked with filling holes at all three levels of the Bobcats’ defense, notably the secondary, and developing the receiving corps to ease the loss of alums DJ Dell’Anno and Grayson Wester.
Elliott said senior Brower Nickel has stepped into the 6-foot-7 Dell’Anno’s former post on the outside — although not 6-7, Nickel is an imposing target in his own right at 6-4. There’s familiarity elsewhere with senior Collin Urich back after logging more than 21 yards per catch across an 839-yard, nine-touchdown campaign as a junior.
Those pass-catchers figure to be on the receiving end of plenty of targets from junior quarterback Noah Bentley, who took the reins of the Celina offense as last season progressed — ultimately throwing for 1,601 yards and 20 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Elliott is optimistic about the depth at running back as well. Junior Gabe Gayton flourished during the postseason, so much so that he wound up leading the Bobcats in rushing and junior Trae Hollins is expected to see time both at running back and on the defensive line. Juniors Will Taylor and Troy Peterson are also in the mix to run the ball.
For all the Bobcats’ returning skill position talent, expectations are amplified thanks to four starters intact on the offensive line, led by all-state candidate and senior Michael Reemts.
“They’re coming along real well right now,” Elliott said. “We’ve still got some work to do but with four starters coming back, and every kid who fits in that fifth spot was a backup last year, but there’s a lot of size. They’re big and strong up front, but they’ve got to put it together on the field.”
There’s continuity elsewhere on defense, including twin seniors Ty and Cole Marthiljohni in the secondary, plus seniors William Pace and Wyatt Stephens up front, and seniors Hunter Neely and Zach Veverka at linebacker.
Elliott foresees senior Brady Cunningham seeing time on both sides of the ball and sophomores Collin McKiddy, the backup quarterback on offense, and Dean Hamilton emerging as contributors on defense as well.
The Bobcats have two scrimmages to further fortify those roles — the first scheduled last week against Royse City and another for Thursday against Heritage — to lay the groundwork for a challenging non-district schedule.
That begins Aug. 27 on the road when Celina visits Melissa, who’s ranked No. 3 in Class 4A Division I to start the season. The Bobcats are tabbed the state’s No. 6 team in 4A Div. II.
“We’ll know where we are real quick once we get through those first three weeks,” Elliott said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.