McKinney North added another chapter to its resurgence on the volleyball courts in 2021, splitting the District 10-5A championship with perennial powerhouse Lovejoy and making a run to the regional quarterfinals.
The Lady Bulldogs had to scrap their way to a 13-1 record in district play, including two wins over a Prosper Rock Hill bunch that finished 7-7 and just outside the playoff picture in its second year as a varsity program.
Standout players from both 10-5A programs were recognized by the league’s coaches on the annual all-district team, and that included multiple superlative honors for the newly minted district champions.
As was the case at the top of the final conference standings, the district’s top superlative was split between Lovejoy and North — Lady Bulldog junior Lily Nicholson shared 10-5A MVP honors with Lovejoy senior Rosemary Archer.
Nicholson, recently named Star Local Media all-area setter of the year for the second consecutive season, anchored the North offense to the tune of 1,080 assists. She was plenty active on the attack as well, hammering down 132 kills on a .388 hitting percentage, plus 320 digs and 21 blocks in all-around effort for the co-district champions.
Nicholson had the luxury of several capable hitting options, including senior Sydney Huck. Her banner season was commended as the district’s offensive player of the year. Huck brought plenty of that to the mix, totaling 413 kills (.329 hitting), 348 digs, 62 aces and 41 assists in her final high school campaign. Huck was instrumental in North’s landmark 3-0 sweep of Lovejoy on Sept. 24, putting down 19 kills in just three sets against the eventual Class 5A state champions.
North head coach Libby Rodriguez, who led the Lady Bulldogs to a 26-9 record and a district title split, was named 10-5A’s coach of the year.
North should be positioned for big things next season as well with juniors Tinley Merder, Natalie Hughes and Neely Teroy all with one year remaining in their respective high school careers. Those three were named to the 10-5A all-district first team.
Merder helmed the Lady Bulldogs’ defense to the tune of 561 digs, 125 assists and 27 aces, while Hughes was a force in the middle. North’s top blocker rejected 115 shots on the season while adding 342 kills — on an efficient .396 hit percentage — and 43 digs. Teroy, meanwhile, complemented Huck and Hughes and 287 kills, 30 blocks and 51 digs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Rock Hill senior Hailey Smith was invaluable in her efficiency at the net for the Lady Blue Hawks. She hit .416 on the year with 304 kills, as well as 46 aces, 106 digs and 61 blocks en route to an all-district first-team nod.
Defenses had to often pick their poison between Smith and senior Alexa Breslin, one of Rock Hill’s two second-team selections. Breslin led the Lady Blue Hawks in kills with 336 plus 31 aces and 381 digs. Teammate and junior Savannah Dunbar was also a second-team pick after tallying 728 assists, 181 digs, 52 aces and 33 kills.
Joining those two on the all-district second team were North junior Kayli Henderson and senior Lauren Bass. Henderson added 127 kills, 22 blocks and 20 digs to a dynamic Lady Bulldog attack, while Bass was vital behind the service line. Her 50 aces were good for second on the team, chipping in 229 digs and 34 assists as well.
Additional all-district superlative honors included plenty of recognition for powerhouse Lovejoy. In addition to Archer splitting 10-5A MVP honors with Nicholson, senior Averi Carlson was named the district’s setter of the year, and senior Grace Milliken earned blocker of the year honors. Wylie East senior Miranda Howard received defensive player of the year, and East freshman Erika Hernandez was recognized as the conference’s newcomer of the year.
