Josh Viars

Prosper Rock Hill freshman Josh Viars was named the District 5-6A newcomer of the year.

All roads to the District 5-6A baseball championship ran through Denton, where Guyer amassed one of the great years in program history. The Wildcats finished atop their district for the first time since 2010 and parlayed that into an appearance in last week's regional finals — the deepest playoff run in program history.

Joining Guyer in the postseason from 5-6A was Allen, which upped its game under second-year head coach Jason Wilson en route to a regional quarterfinal berth, while Prosper and Little Elm earned postseason spots and subsequently went the distance against a pair of state-ranked opponents in Flower Mound and Hebron, respectively, in the bi-district round.

