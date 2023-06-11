All roads to the District 5-6A baseball championship ran through Denton, where Guyer amassed one of the great years in program history. The Wildcats finished atop their district for the first time since 2010 and parlayed that into an appearance in last week's regional finals — the deepest playoff run in program history.
Joining Guyer in the postseason from 5-6A was Allen, which upped its game under second-year head coach Jason Wilson en route to a regional quarterfinal berth, while Prosper and Little Elm earned postseason spots and subsequently went the distance against a pair of state-ranked opponents in Flower Mound and Hebron, respectively, in the bi-district round.
Those four programs, as well as McKinney, McKinney Boyd, Prosper Rock Hill and Denton Braswell, all had representation on the 5-6A all-district team.
Youth played a prominent role in the on-field success for Allen and Rock Hill, who both had standout freshmen recognized with unanimous all-district superlatives—Allen's Chandler Hart was tabbed as 5-6A's pitcher of the year and Rock Hill's Josh Viars came away with newcomer of the year honors.
Hart, tabbed the state's No. 2-ranked prospect for the Class of 2026 by PBR Texas, seamlessly acclimated to the varsity diamond. Voted as the top pitcher in 5-6A, Hart posted a 5-0 record during district play that included 58 strikeouts to just 19 walks and only nine runs allowed. Hart's district ERA was just 1.05 with an opposing batting average of .116.
Likewise, Viars wasted no time making an impact at Rock Hill during its first year in Class 6A. The third baseman hit .341 during district play and totaled 15 hits, including two doubles and two home runs, as well as 10 RBIs and three stolen bases. He added a .956 fielding percentage manning the hot corner.
Little Elm junior Kendyl Johnson, however, came up with one clutch catch after another as the Lobos made their way to the postseason for the first time since 2019. The outfielder accrued a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 with 29 put-outs on his way to being named 5-6A's defensive player of the year.
District champion Guyer accounted for three additional superlative honors, including a 5-6A MVP nod for senior Brad Pruett. Teammate and senior Blade Carver was voted as the district's offensive player of the year and Pat Watson was recognized as coach of the year.
Allen junior Brady Coe also received consideration for 5-6A MVP before landing on the all-district first team at pitcher. Coe thrived in his first year as a starter on the mound, going 5-1 in district play with a 1.04 ERA, 42 strikeouts, seven walks and an opposing batting average of just .189.
Coe was one of four first-team picks for second-place Allen, joined by senior Lathan Van Ausdall and juniors Tate Greene and Nick Vickery. Van Ausdall hit .302 in district play with 13 hits, eight RBIs and three stolen bases, while Greene bolstered the Eagles' lineup with a .355 average, 16 hits and seven RBIs. Vickery had a 1.000 fielding percentage in the outfield alongside eight hits and three RBIs.
Second-team selections from Allen went to senior pitcher Isaac Gammel, junior catcher Caden Young and senior outfield Blake Martinez. Gammel spelled Hart and Coe out of the bullpen, racking up six saves with a 1.64 ERA, 23 strikeouts and six walks. He pitched opposite Young, who tallied nine hits and six RBIs in district, while Martinez added three triples and three RBIs.
Prosper and Little Elm tied for third place in the district at 8-6, and the two playoff qualifiers totaled five all-district selections apiece between the first and second teams.
Prosper's one-two punch on the mound of junior Micah Melott and senior Skylar Raley both landed on the first team, as did sophomore catcher Luke Billings and junior outfielder Nick Nava. Melott tallied a 4-1 record in district with a 1.22 ERA and 39 strikeouts, and Raley's ERA was a stellar 0.71 while fanning 50 batters. The other half of that battery, Billings built off last year's newcomer of the year campaign by tallying a .385 batting average in district with 15 hits, six doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs. Nava manned the outfield with a 1.000 fielding percentage while hitting .371 with 14 hits, eight RBIs and five steals during the Eagles' district schedule.
Prosper junior Cole Giametta landed on the second team in a utility spot after hitting .333 with 13 hits, seven RBIs and six steals.
Little Elm junior Caden Richardson was the Lobos' lone first-team pick. The first baseman accounted for 10 hits, four doubles and four RBIs during district play.
On the second team, senior pitcher Brayden Howard, junior catcher Ben Heathcock, senior third baseman Edward Chavez and sophomore outfielder Tristan Fielder all made the cut for the Lobos. Howard posted a 2.02 ERA in district with 31 strikeouts opposite Heathcock, who hit .367 with 11 hits and 10 RBIs. At third, Chavez tallied eight hits and two steals, while Fielder was perfect in the outfield with a 1.000 fielding percentage with four hits and two RBIs at the plate in 5-6A play.
Rock Hill, meanwhile, added six players alongside Viars to its all-district ledger. That included a first-team nod for junior catcher Ethan Ho, who hit .361 with 13 hits, three doubles and nine RBIs during district, while senior pitcher Hunter Snow, junior first baseman Emiliano Gonzales, senior second baseman Chase Irby, junior outfielder Grant Nekuza and senior designated hitter Zach Fike all received second-team commendation.
Snow accrued a 3.87 ERA on the mound during district play, as well as 32 strikeouts. Gonzales hit .258 with eight hits and two RBIs, Irby hit .343 with 12 hits and four RBIs, Nekuza tallied eight hits, six RBIs and six steals, and Fike totaled eight hits and 10 RBIs.
The McKinney ISD duo of Boyd and McKinney accounted for five total all-district picks. Four belonged to the Broncos, including a trio of first-team spots for sophomore pitcher Nick Wesloski, junior outfielder Byron Burrell and senior designated hitter Garrett Hartman.
Wesloski's breakout year on the mound included a 1.45 ERA with 45 strikeouts, including a no-hitter thrown against McKinney. Burrell added 13 hits, three doubles and two RBIs for the Broncos. Sophomore shortstop Brody Walls landed on the second after chipping in eight hits with four doubles and seven RBIs.
McKinney senior Camaren Gell, meanwhile, was commended with a first-team utility spot. He anchored the Lions with a .366 batting average during district play, as well as 15 hits and two RBIs.
