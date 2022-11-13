Emotions ran high Tuesday inside the Frisco Memorial High School gymnasium, as the Prosper and Plano West volleyball teams waged a regional quarterfinal that had the feel of a state championship match.
There was a magnetic energy to seemingly every point scored, as the Lady Eagles and Lady Wolves squared off with their respective fan bases filling up every last inch of the gym's bleachers. That carried over into the postgame festivities, as the Prosper student section stormed the court to celebrate a 3-1 victory and a return to the Region I-6A tournament.
It was an emotional moment for junior Ayden Ames, now in her second year with the program after moving from California. Since arriving, the Nebraska commit has asserted herself as one of the top hitters in the area — continuing her strong season on Tuesday with a team-high 17 kills.
Following the match against West, Ames sat down with Star Local Media to discuss the playoff win, last year's move to Texas, her time spent training with USA Volleyball during the summer, and more.
SLM: Thinking back to the way last season ended, how much more gratifying does that make a win like this?
AA: I'm so proud. Last year, our team was super young — all rookies and all underdogs. We didn't quite pull out the win then (against Hebron), but I'm so proud of the juniors, sophomores and freshmen who have stepped up this year and decided to play.
We put so much work, effort, blood, sweat and tears into this, and it makes me really happy seeing our younger players not play like underclassmen.
SLM: The comeback in the second set, down 21-14, what changed and how did the team pull that off?
AA: We really came together as a team. We were a little separated and the communication was down, but getting back on the same page really helped us get back to what we practice and play to our potential.
SLM: The crowds were incredible tonight. What can you say about this atmosphere?
AA: I'm so thankful for this crowd. It's crazy. After moving to Texas to California, it was such a switch and such an eye-opener with how much love these people have for volleyball. There's such a family aspect to high school sports here.
It just makes me so grateful and I feel like it's an environment that I thrive in. I love playing in front of crowds like that.
SLM: What was it like making that move from California prior to last season?
AA: It was tough at first, making friends and adapting to a different style of volleyball. The girls are just different around here — they're so much bigger and stronger. I'm just glad that I took that year to make myself feel at home.
SLM: When you think of where you were at a year ago, just getting acclimated to Prosper, how different does it all feel for you now in Year Two?
AA: I feel so comfortable and so much more confident. Looking at last year's third round and this year, I'm happy that I've been able to adjust to this pressure and now I feel like it's something I thrive under. I want that last ball going to me and I want myself having that last serve. I think my mindset and confidence have changed a lot over the past year.
SLM: I remember hearing that you were involved with USA Volleyball over the summer. What was that experience like?
AA: That was the best experience I've ever had playing volleyball. Those are the most talented girls I've ever met and some of the kindest, sweetest girls as well. I really felt like I grew a lot from that and that the USA Volleyball experience really helped my game. I didn't make the travel roster, but I took so much more away from it all.
SLM: Lastly, this year's Prosper team has been among the best in the state and is headed to the regional tournament. What's special about this group?
AA: This group has so much passion for the game. We have four Division I commits on the team and they're dedicated to spending the next four years of their life at the next level. I just think we all want to do it for each other.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.