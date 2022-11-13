Ayden Ames

Prosper junior Ayden Ames, left, helped lead the Lady Eagles to the Region I-6A tournament following Tuesday's 3-1 win over Plano West.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Emotions ran high Tuesday inside the Frisco Memorial High School gymnasium, as the Prosper and Plano West volleyball teams waged a regional quarterfinal that had the feel of a state championship match.

There was a magnetic energy to seemingly every point scored, as the Lady Eagles and Lady Wolves squared off with their respective fan bases filling up every last inch of the gym's bleachers. That carried over into the postgame festivities, as the Prosper student section stormed the court to celebrate a 3-1 victory and a return to the Region I-6A tournament.

