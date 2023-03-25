CELINA—It took all of 39 seconds for the Celina girls soccer team to open their postseason on a promising note.
The Lady Bobcats weaved through the Nevada Community defense with a sequence of ball work that finished in a setup from senior Brielle Buchanan to senior Lexi Tuite for a quick lead on the Lady Braves before the first minute of the match had elapsed.
It was a sign of things to come for the defending Class 4A state champions, who occupied the attacking third of their home pitch for the majority of the evening in an eventual 8-0 victory over Community in Friday's bi-district round.
Celina improved to 23-0 on the season, distancing from the Lady Braves with a resounding finish to the first half that included three goals scored over a 12-minute span. The Lady Bobcats struck again in the 29th minute off a Buchanan corner kick that found the head of sophomore Grace Pritchard for a 2-0 advantage.
Buchanan finished the evening with two goals and two assists, including a score just five minutes later that boosted the advantage to 3-0. Pritchard then sent a well-placed shot into the box that was finished by junior Claire Flowers on a rebound for a 4-0 advantage with 25 seconds remaining in the half.
Sophomore Sammy Quiroz added two goals, while freshman Ryleigh Stifflemire also found the back of the net as Celina posted its 13th consecutive shutout win. The top-ranked Lady Bobcats haven't allowed a goal since Jan. 21 against Arlington.
It marked the seventh time in their past eight matches that the Lady Bobcats have scored at least six goals, doing so despite Tuite, the team's leading scorer, tweaking her ankle a few minutes into Friday's match.
As Celina gears up for an area-round tilt with Pinkston, the school's boys soccer team piled up plenty of offense in its bi-district matchup the night prior against Mabank. The Bobcats enjoyed their second-highest scoring performance of the season in a 5-2 victory from Hanby Stadium to advance to the second round.
Last season's 4A state runner-up, Celina spread the wealth with five different players recording a goal in Thursday's win. Junior Hank Melton, junior Juan Martinez, senior Josten Watkins, sophomore Jackson Samuel and senior Fisher Fowlks all found the back of the net in the win, while Watkins and junior Andy Allam accounted for a pair of assists with an additional helper coming from junior Chase Laster.
The Bobcats take on Williams Prep in the area round at a time and place to be determined.
Allen girls roll in rematch
On the heels of their first district championship since 2019, the Allen girls used a big second half to distance from Coppell in Friday's bi-district round.
Opening the postseason against the Cowgirls for the second straight year, the Lady Eagles blew the contest open with a four-goal second half. The two sides were gridlocked at 1-1 through 40 minutes, with Allen getting on the board five minutes in courtesy of senior Melania Fullerton.
The Lady Eagles found the back of the net twice within the five first minutes of the second half, both on goals from sophomore Ava McDonald. She went on to post a hat trick in the win, weaving through five defenders with 10 minutes left to score her teams' fifth goal of the match.
Junior Sutton Markee also found the back of the net shortly after a Fullerton free kick with 26 minutes remaining. Juniors Sam Sheffield, Jillian Anderson, Sydney Williams and sophomore Kiara Gilmore all accounted for assists to help send Allen to the area round for the second straight year.
Allen-Coppell was one of five bi-district playoff rematches between 5-6A and 6-6A, including four on the girls side. Four of those matchups produced the same winner as last season with the Prosper girls being the only difference in their 1-0 victory over Flower Mound.
Elsewhere in the area
*McKinney North's boys and girls teams are headed to the area round on a resounding note. The Lady Bulldogs won their seventh in a row on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Crandall, and the boys followed suit the following night by cruising past Corsicana for a 4-1 win. It marked the first time since 2004 that both the North boys and girls qualified for the area round in the same postseason.
*The Lovejoy girls opened on a dominant note, blanking Corsicana 8-0 behind a hat trick from sophomore Emma Nelson and two-goal outings from freshmen Lainey Pierce and Ella York. The school split its bi-district draw, with the 13-5A boys champion Leopards edged by Forney, 1-0, in a first-round loss.
*The Prosper boys had their banner season cut short early in a bi-district loss to Marcus, 3-2. The Eagles trailed 2-0 at the half before battling back to draw even midway through the second half, only for the Marauders to level the go-ahead goal near the 75th minute. Prosper carried an 18-0-4 record into the matchup.
