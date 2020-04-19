Wakeland Soccer

Wakeland boys soccer had hopes of a fifth consecutive state tournament appearance dashed by the cancellation of its season.

 Photo courtesy of David Meier

On Friday, the UIL cancelled all remaining high school sports for the 2019-20 school year as the state continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It didn’t take long for the emotions of the announcement to set in for student-athletes around the area.

Players, coaches and fans took to social media to offer goodbyes and share memories following an abrupt end to the season in their respective sports. Prior to the cancellation, eight different UIL sports were suspended while in play: boys basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field.

The decision falls in line with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate earlier Friday afternoon that all schools will stay closed for the rest of the academic year.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL executive director. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.

