On Friday, the UIL cancelled all remaining high school sports for the 2019-20 school year as the state continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It didn’t take long for the emotions of the announcement to set in for student-athletes around the area.
Players, coaches and fans took to social media to offer goodbyes and share memories following an abrupt end to the season in their respective sports. Prior to the cancellation, eight different UIL sports were suspended while in play: boys basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field.
The decision falls in line with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate earlier Friday afternoon that all schools will stay closed for the rest of the academic year.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL executive director. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.
Thoughts are with these Seniors who played together for 4 years. Lots of hard work & dedication went into this Undedeated Season. This was their time to enjoy the end of Senior year & play for another State Championship today. Today is tough, tomorrow is easier.Stay +, Future 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tbpInfLxKu— Michael Hitchcock (@Hitchnewbiz) April 18, 2020
The class of 2020 got bad news today. We want these young men to know that they are very special to this community, school district, the baseball family, and coaching staff! Love you guys! pic.twitter.com/yQOkTTy2oY— Prosper HS Baseball (@ThePHSBaseball) April 17, 2020
Never looked better! Shining for our Seniors! pic.twitter.com/SQGq6G7zBt— Prosper HS Baseball (@ThePHSBaseball) April 18, 2020
I’m so grateful for the time spent with each and everyone of these girls. I wish nothing but the best for this program! #19 signing out! 💙🥎💛 pic.twitter.com/JBunaDrfDM— Lo (@laurenelucas19) April 17, 2020
Although our seasons didn’t end the way we planned, I’m thankful to have spent the last four years with the best teammates a girl could ask for. I love you all and will forever consider you my sisters.Once a lobo, always a lobo. #10 pic.twitter.com/Lp2B2St76v— mel (@melissaxocasio) April 17, 2020
This year has been a blessing with these 5! I love each and every one of them so much and I will miss them a lot! Bright futures for these ladies. I wish y’all the best and hope to see y’all again! 🥺 https://t.co/Tk7V3ABXGa— presley ancheta (@AnchetaPresley) April 18, 2020
beyond grateful for an amazing season with my best friends. my heart goes out to the seniors, but i am ready for what’s next to come. wish it didn’t end like this, but thank you for the best sophomore season i could have had. love you all :’( #together pic.twitter.com/reJRax9ZAz— presley mayer (@itzpresley10) April 17, 2020
Soccer is only a piece of it. We are a family. We work hard. We never quit. We don’t make excuses. We play for each other. Sports are always a gamble, but I would’ve bet the house on these girls. #parabellum @PISD_Athletics @ProsperHS pic.twitter.com/VQOKoATEW7— Prosper Women’s Soccer (@PHSWomensSoc) April 18, 2020
#5 Out ✌🏼❤️💙 #TitanStrong #EndOfAnEra #StartOfANewChapter pic.twitter.com/HLIwqkCEdi— 03/18/38 (@isabellegracexx) April 18, 2020
To know we won’t get to lace up our cleats again this year, to say the least is sad. I feel for our Seniors. I feel for the team. We had just gotten started. Continue to #bethelight for others.Love this team & everything it represents.❤️#2❤️#16 pic.twitter.com/tSFxq3Amo5— LHS Redhawk Softball (@LHSRedhawkSB) April 17, 2020
Thank you Reedy Softball for the best 4 years of my life and for giving me friendships that I will have for a lifetime🤍 you guys are forever family and I will never forget the memories we made- Maia #5 pic.twitter.com/VdgIemDk4h— Maia (@Maia59684107) April 17, 2020
this is heartbreaking. thank you @lexie_bell_ @marinakarnes @ashjocundiff @JuliaBumford & gonzo for pouring your heart and soul into this team, i love you guys. for the rest of my girls, we have unfinished business. #team20 @PHSFastpitch pic.twitter.com/NSacCgP5KR— Riley McDaniel (@riley_mcd28) April 18, 2020
This group! We had a chance to do something VERY special. Thanks for all your hard work and #BUYin. Love you guys!!!! Parents...thank you for ALL your support to help us build our program. You created a legacy at Reedy HS that will NEVER be forgotten!!!!!! #RHSRoar pic.twitter.com/gtaGFC7QBX— Reedy Baseball (@ReedyBaseball) April 18, 2020
Our hearts hurt for our Seniors. They were 6-0 in district and only just gaining momentum. This is time they will never get back with their teammates. To our Seniors and the rest of the team, this will always be the year of “what could have been.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/nFkz7nuvZh— Wakeland Softball (@WHSoftball) April 17, 2020
