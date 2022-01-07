It was an emotional walk off the field at Prosper's Children's Health Stadium for the Celina football team on Dec. 10 against Gilmer.
Not just because the Bobcats' deepest playoff run in six years had reached its end following a 27-7 loss in the 4A Division II state semifinals but because it meant the last game of the high school careers for the senior class that helped make that moment possible.
"We talk a lot to the kids about, 'What is our legacy going to be?' It's something we talk about each January. This was a special group and that's what made that last game hurt so much," said Bill Elliott, Celina head coach. "From the time we started working last January right through Christmas, I never had any issues with these kids. That senior group was bought in and submitted to the things we asked them to do. When you put the team first, great things happen. That's what they did collectively as a group."
Plenty of those seniors were recognized for their efforts during the 2021 season on the 4-4A Div. II all-district team, including five who received a superlative award.
At the top was senior Michael Reemts, who became just the second offensive lineman during Elliott's tenure to be named district MVP -- Class of 2006 alum Jamie Blatnick being the other. An award traditionally won by a skill-position player, Reemts was that dominant in the middle of Celina's towering offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound center totaled 71 pancakes and didn't allow a sack all season, averaging a grade of 98% on the year.
"He was a great leader for us and a great example of how to work," Elliott said. "He holds a couple of our lifting records, power-cleaning 350 pounds and squatting 700 pounds. To get to those numbers in the weight room, you have to put in tremendous work.
"On the field, he was the guy who stood out to everybody. Everybody we played all year long, that was usually the kid they talked about. It was a great honor for him to get but also very deserving. He has done a great job leading our offensive line and being a team captain."
Reemts wasn't the only Celina offensive lineman to rack up a superlative. Senior tackle Brendan Armijo was named the district's offensive lineman of the year after grading out at 93% on the season and chipping in 22 pancakes and four cuts.
"[Armijo has] been a Celina kid who grew up here his whole life. His mom went to school here and his brother previously played for me at center," Elliott said. "It's great for him to get that honor. He worked his tail off all spring and all summer and really became our top leader on the offensive line. He really set the tone and had a great senior year."
Celina doubled up on superlative honors on defense as well, including a defensive MVP accolade for senior Zach Veverka. The linebacker was the leading tackler for a unit that allowed just 10.9 points per game -- Veverka totaled 116 tackles, including 81 solo, to go along with four quarterback hurries, seven sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one safety.
"Such a great leader who plays with so much passion and heart. He was our leading tackler ... he was a part of 67 three-and-out series and had a safety as well. He was involved in so many big plays," Elliott said. "He was a great leader for us there and even contributed a lot on special teams. I had tons of people in our district asking me about No. 34 all year."
Ditto for senior William Pace, who stuffed the stat sheet once again up front en route to being named defensive lineman of the year. Pace tallied 83.5 tackles, including 13 for a loss of yardage, plus eight sacks, nine quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
"He's a tremendous worker who spent so much time in the weight room. He's like Zach as another player who opposing coaches always wanted to talk about," Elliott said. "He played at such a high level and played so hard that guys just couldn't stay in front and block him. He came through with so many big plays for us and really disrupted the opposing offensive line."
Celina's special teams earned plenty of commendation as well. Senior Brady Cunningham, who contributed 289 receiving yards and four touchdowns on offense, added plenty of versatility to the Bobcats' kick and punt units, which went a ways towards him being named 4-4A Div. II special teams player of the year.
"Brady played with just about every special teams group we had," Elliott said. "He's a great leader and a great weapon who can do so many different things. He was a leader for our special teams with the example that he set."
Junior kicker and punter Kaden Lorick, meanwhile, was named the district's offensive newcomer of the year. A consistent weapon in the kicking game, Lorick had a hand in 110 points on the season. He converted 74-of-75 extra points and 12-of-14 field goals with a long of 47 yards.
"It was really due to the points he scored. He scored a tremendous number of points all year," Elliott said. "He was such a weapon for us. If we got inside the 40-yard line, we felt like we had a shot at a field goal and that changes up so much with your offense and what you can do."
The all-district superlatives even extended to Elliott and his assistants, named coaching staff of the year following a resounding conference campaign that saw the Bobcats go 4-0 against 4-4A Div. II and outscore league opponents, 230-33.
"It's such a great group. I've been at Celina for 29 years and this group is so close with great camaraderie," Elliott said. "They support and help each other and put in tireless hours for this program. There were times when they'd put in seven days of work a week just to give our kids a chance at having a good season."
As senior-laden as Celina's superlative honorees are, the cupboard won't be bare as the Bobcats regroup for next season. Junior quarterback Noah Bentley, junior running back Gabe Gayton and junior offensive guard Hamish Mpofu were named to the all-district first-team offense along with senior receiver Brower Nickel.
Junior defensive end Trae Hollins cracked the first-team defense along with senior defensive end Wyatt Stephens, senior linebacker Hunter Neely, senior linebacker Ty Marthiljohni, senior cornerback Jedd Ubanoski and senior safety Cole Marthiljohni.
All-district second-team selections for the Bobcats went to junior receiver Robbie Stebbing, senior receiver Ty Hagenbrock, senior offensive guard Caleb Cortez, senior offensive tackle Zack Farris, senior defensive tackle Brad Kissinger, junior defensive tackle Jacob Vincent, junior linebacker Jameson Driver and sophomore safety Collin McKiddy.
Senior Grayson Blanchard, sophomore Dean Hamilton and junior Troy Peterson all received honorable mentions.
Additional all-district superlatives went to Aubrey junior Braylon Colgrove, who was named offensive MVP, and Aubrey junior Everson Strain, who received defensive newcomer of the year. Krum senior Jake Cook and Van Alstyne senior Gavin Montgomery, meanwhile, split utility player of the year honors.
