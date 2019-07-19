Awarding the year's best in Celina, Prosper athletics (Part III)

Last week marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, the Celina and Prosper area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents Part III of the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Karson Stastny, Celina boys basketball
The Celina boys basketball team achieved something two seasons ago it had not done in four decades after it brought home the district title.
With expectations slightly higher in 2019, the Bobcats answered the call by steamrolling through District 11-4A en route to a 10-0 finish and a second consecutive district crown.
The program was led by a solid core of sophomores and juniors such as Bryson Brown, DJ Dell’Anno and Kobe Ollison.
But one standout player, in particular, remained the driving force and the engine of a squad that was once again a force to be reckoned with in the area.
Stastny, son of head coach Bobby Stastny, earned his second straight District MVP award after he poured in over 20 points per game as a junior and was the unquestioned offensive leader of the team.
Although the Bobcats’ season came to an end much sooner that anticipated in a first-round loss to state-ranked Lincoln, Celina should be in great hands next season with Stastny coming back for one more ride.
Best Female Athlete
Jordyn Oliver, Prosper girls basketball
In a district with two other McDonald’s All-Americans, it was no easy task to stand out, but Oliver was able to do just that in her senior season.
The Baylor signee paced Prosper in many major statistical categories and averaged 20.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.
Oliver, along with Plano West’s Jaden Owens and Allen’s Nyah Green, was named a McDonald’s All-American and even shared District MVP honors with Owens and Green as well.
Although the Lady Eagles did not win a district title, Oliver still led them all the way to the fifth round before losing to rival Allen, 58-53.
Her presence will be greatly missed next season, but Oliver’s stellar career has undoubtedly helped in putting Prosper basketball on the map.
Best Team
Prosper volleyball
The Lady Eagles had been facing Class 6A competition in the preseason for quite some time, so making the official leap to the state’s highest classification almost seemed like a breeze.
Prosper was coming off of a dominant campaign in its final season in 5A that resulted in the program’s first and only state title.
Many knew this powerful ballclub would be able to adjust to competing in a brutal district like 9-6A, but many folks also did not expect how dominant the Lady Eagles’ run would be.
Prosper went undefeated in district play and squandered just four total sets in the process, three of which came at the hands of Plano West, the team that went on to eliminate the Lady Eagles in the regional finals.
