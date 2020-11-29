Despite graduating nine seniors from a team that qualified for the regional finals in 2019, the arrow continues to point up for the Celina volleyball team.
The Lady Bobcats rostered only one senior in 2020 and played a wealth of underclassmen — several of whom carved out key roles for a team that repeated as district champions and advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Amassing a 20-5 record, including 11-1 in district, there were naturally plenty of accolades to go around for Celina on the 9-4A all-district list.
That included the conference’s top honor, as Lady Bobcat junior Megan Hodges was named district MVP. An all-state setter already with a newcomer of the year award under her belt, Hodges bolstered her resume by chipping in all over the court for Celina.
Splitting time between setting and hitting, Hodges tallied 258 kills, 442 assists, 314 digs, 65 aces and 21 blocks as the Lady Bobcats’ do-it-all star.
“She’s just a phenomenal, standout athlete. She’s setter and plays right-side hitter and is one of my hardest hitters,” said Ginger Murray, Celina head coach. “It was undeniable that she deserved the MVP.”
The Lady Bobcats’ defense was in good hands as well, thanks to an exemplary year on the back row by Sage Murray. Named 9-4A’s libero of the year, she doubled as Celina’s lone senior, supplying a leadership intangible that coach Murray admitted will be tough to replace as well as some airtight play on defense with 484 digs.
“She’s just a true leader out there and it speaks volumes when you have someone on the court that leads with presence and has everyone feeding off of her,” coach Murray said. “It’s going to be tough losing her, not only as a captain and leader, but with her being my daughter, it’ll be strange without that one.”
Taking the reins of the Lady Bobcats’ senior class next year will be players like juniors Lexi Manning and Lily Neidhart — both of whom earned all-district first-team nods for their efforts this season. Neidhart shared setting duties with Hodges and assisted on 401 points this season. She tacked on 120 digs and 37 aces elsewhere, while Manning was second on the team in kills with 263 and added 98 digs.
“Lily is my other setter and does phenomenal things. She’s improved so much and her and Megan are side by side all the time,” coach Murray said. “That’s a good match, having two setters that can the ball to all your hitters.
“And Lexi is a force to be reckoned with. She’s a super hard hitter and I’m just fortunate to have Megan, Lexi and Lily for one more year.”
Two freshmen comprised Celina’s second-team picks, with Ryan McCoy and Morgan Kelley recognized for their exemplary varsity debuts. McCoy led the team in kills with 284 and chipped in 79 digs and 15 blocks on defense, and Kelley was active on the back row with 319 digs and 26 aces.
“Those two freshmen don’t play like freshmen,” coach Murray said. “It’s exciting. Ryan is hitting so hard and blocking and so many of my opponents were so surprised to learn that she’s just a freshman. She’s going to be phenomenal — Sage has said that she can’t wait to come back in a year or two and see her because she’s going to be so good.
“They all play club volleyball and Morgan is one of the top liberos in the area. I’m so excited with this younger bunch. For us to go as far as we did with such a young team, compared to nine seniors last year, is amazing.”
The Lady Bobcats only improved as the season went along, responding to a 3-2 district loss to Van Alstyne with an 11-game winning streak that included seven sweeps before running into eventual state semifinalist Kennedale in a 3-0 regional quarterfinal loss.
With all but one player set to return next season for Celina, coach Murray feels this group’s best years are still on the horizon.
“I told them, ‘You have to understand that making it this far with many of you being so young is just phenomenal.’ We probably have one of the youngest teams in the entire area with all the freshmen we had,” she said. “To do what we did was phenomenal and they have every reason to believe they can get back here next year.
“I want them to remember how it feels. I know it’s not a feeling they like and they don’t want to be out at this stage again. They need to be hungry and keep going.”
