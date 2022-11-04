All the Celina girls cross country team could do was be patient.
The Lady Bobcats were satisfied with their race Friday morning at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock, the same site where they won last year's Class 4A state championship.
And although Celina felt like it had followed through with its race plan for Friday's return to the state meet, that didn't make the waiting game for the final results any less agonizing — even more so with the team totals taking a little longer than usual to post.
"It was nerve-wracking. We felt like it would be close, having researched these teams and raced them before," said Eric Krepps, Celina head coach. "But you have to be patient and good things will happen."
That was indeed the case, as the Lady Bobcats accrued 70 points to outlast second-place Fredericksburg's 86 and secure back-to-back 4A state championships.
"It was amazing. This was their mission from the very beginning, to prove that they could do it again," Krepps said. "They stayed true, they put the training in, they put the work in, and they ran so well as a team today. It was awesome to see."
The Lady Bobcats had plenty of experience to lean on in their return to Round Rock, sporting three of their top four finishers from last season's title win. And it didn't hurt to have a clean course as the meet's first race of the day, even though it began to rain just a few minutes before the start of the two-mile run.
"The only thing our kids don't train in is lightning, but they love running in the rain," Krepps said. "I don't want to say it fed into them, but I knew the weather wouldn't impact them. It's what we do. If it's raining out with no lightning, then we're still running outside."
Undeterred by the weather, Celina stuck to its pre-race strategy, seeking out the necessary packs to run in to best position itself to fare well in the final team standings. Near the front was senior Alexis Frick, who shaved 12 seconds off her time from last season's state meet by running an 11:44.0 to finish fifth overall.
"[Frick] went out with that lead pack and accomplished her goals," Krepps said. "She wanted an individual state medal and did that by placing fifth, but I know the team title meant a lot more to her. She was one of the nervous ones after we finished and while we were waiting for the scores."
Krepps lauded the teamwork of Celina's next three finishers with the trio of juniors Aimee Clarke (12:14.7, 11th among team qualifiers), Arden Cryer (12:15.1, 12th) and freshman Ava Samuel (12:18.3, 16th) all finishing within four seconds of one another. Senior McKayla Schmitt rounded out the Lady Bobcats' scoring with a 12:38.7 for 26th place among team qualifiers, while sophomore Samantha Quiroz (12:43.0, 31st) and senior Logan Brent (13:25.1, 63rd) also competed.
"Those three were communicating throughout the race," Krepps said. "We broke it down to needing the girls to be in a certain pack. They knew where they needed to be going, and that pack of three broke up a little bit and then found themselves back with about 800 meters to go. They were amazing coming down that homestretch.
"There was a bridge about 260 meters out and when they came they came off the bridge, they took off."
As well as Celina positioned itself, Krepps knew the final totals would be tight. Second-place Fredericksburg, running a lineup without a single senior, placed three runners in the top 10, and programs like Canyon Randall (108), Canyon (126) and Kaufman (145) all possessed formidable squads.
But it's nothing the Lady Bobcats hadn't seen before. In fact, part of Celina's preparation leading up to championship season was making sure that it raced against the other elite programs in 4A at some point. Having previously bested teams like Fredericksburg and the Canyon schools served Celina well on Friday when a state championship hung in the balance.
"The thing that really gave the kids a lot of confidence today was knowing that they had beat pretty much every one of the top 10 ranked teams coming into this meet," Krepps said. "Knowing that they had beaten all that competition gave them some confidence, and they ran with a lot of confidence today. It was awesome."
