Through two rounds of the postseason, it has been business as usual for the Celina baseball team's pitching staff.
The Bobcats finished off an area-round series sweep of Kennedale on Friday, winning 5-0 on their home field. Over its first three playoff games, No. 2-ranked Celina has outscored opponents 25-1.
Senior Noah Bentley set the tone in Thursday's Game 1, a 5-1 road win for Celina, and senior RJ Ruais continued a suffocating series on the mound by striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit on Friday.
Ruais had it going at the plate as well. He went 3-of-4 on the night, while senior Jackson Rooker, junior Major Brignon, junior Kingston Hangartner and sophomore Connor Rabe all logged two hits in the win.
Brignon doubled in a run in the bottom of the second and Hargartner belted a two-run homer one batter later for a 3-0 advantage. Brignon later scored a run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and senior Caden Mitchell added to the lead in the fifth with an RBI double.
Celina outhit Kennedale 13-2 on Friday, securing a second straight trip to the regional quarterfinals. The Bobcats will next take on either Anna or Life Waxahachie next week at a time and place to be determined.
