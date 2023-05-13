RJ Ruais

Celina senior RJ Ruais, pictured in previous action, shut out Kennedale in Friday's 5-0 win.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Through two rounds of the postseason, it has been business as usual for the Celina baseball team's pitching staff.

The Bobcats finished off an area-round series sweep of Kennedale on Friday, winning 5-0 on their home field. Over its first three playoff games, No. 2-ranked Celina has outscored opponents 25-1.

