Runners battled the mud at last Saturday’s Coach T Invitational at North Lakes Park in Denton, but Prosper senior Shewaye Johnson persevered in the elements. Johnson captured first place in the girls’ division with a time of 17:08.8 for her second individual victory of the season. Reagan Reed, a sophomore, was 28th in 18:54 last Saturday.
The Eagles accounted for a pair of top-five finishes. Senior Jack Johnston paved the way for the Prosper boys, placing fourth in a time of 15:21.6. Fellow senior Dawson Svoboda also turned in a solid effort as he ran to 23rd in 15:55.6, while junior Max Miller was 30th in 15:57.9.
One of the more intriguing storylines coming into the meet was the battle between the top two girls teams in Class 6A. Southlake Carroll, ranked No. 1 by the Cross Country Association of Texas, gave reigning state champion and second-ranked Flower Mound all that it could handle. But after all of the runners crossed the finish line, it was the Lady Jaguars’ 58 points that gave Flower Mound a 16-point victory over the Dragons (74).
Three Lady Jaguars cracked the top 10, paced by junior Samantha Humphries’ third-place finish in 17:20. Her sister, sophomore Nicole Humphries, came in just behind Samantha in fourth place in a time of 17:30.2. Sophomore Alexandra Fox took ninth overall in 17:56.
Overall, Flower Mound had four runners finish in the top 10. Senior Brayden Kennedy finished fourth in the boys’ race in a time of 15:22.
Lovejoy, which last year’s girls state champion in Class 5A, also made quite the impression last week in Denton. The Lady Leopards, who finished fourth in the team standings with 115 points, received a pair of standouts performances from junior Sara Morefield and senior Amy Morefield. Sara finished sixth in 17:44.5, while Amy took eighth in 17:50.6. Freshman Camryn Benson was 20th in 18:35.3.
The Leopard boys were led by sophomore William Carlson, who ran to 18th in a time of 15:49.9.
Plano West senior Haley Harper continued her strong start to the season as she placed 10th in a time of 18:05.1 to lead all Plano ISD runners in Denton.
Coppell’s boys continued to be led by seniors Andrew Mullen and Vedant Bhattacharyya, who led the Cowboys to second place at the Coach T Invitational with 107 points – 26 points behind first-place Southlake Carroll, which won with 81 points. Mullen ran to ninth overall in 15:36.9, while Bhattacharyya finished one place behind Mullen in 10th in 15:37.7. Junior Samarth Dubey took 26th in 15:56.7 and junior Henry Henze placed 29th in 15:57.
Senior Lulu Ehinger ran a 19:14.7 for 43rd to pace the efforts for the Cowgirls.
Frisco Liberty junior Sydni Wilkins turned in the top performance for the Redhawks, placing 18th in a time of 18:33.
On the boys’ side, McKinney Boyd senior Zach Martin, Marcus sophomore Parker Noffz and Rock Hill sophomore Matthew Kasenic also ran to top-20 finishes. Martin came in 13th place with a time of 15:42.3. Noffz placed 17th in 15:49.7, while Kasenic took 20th in 15:51.3.
