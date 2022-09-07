Shewaye Johnson

Prosper senior Shewaye Johnson, pictured in previous action, ran to first place in the Coach T Invitational last Saturday.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

It wasn’t the most ideal running conditions.

Runners battled the mud at last Saturday’s Coach T Invitational at North Lakes Park in Denton, but Prosper senior Shewaye Johnson persevered in the elements. Johnson captured first place in the girls’ division with a time of 17:08.8 for her second individual victory of the season. Reagan Reed, a sophomore, was 28th in 18:54 last Saturday.

