Celina vs Paris

Celina sophomore Logan Gutierrez, left, ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's 40-9 win over Paris.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

For all the youth the Celina football team's offense has at the skill positions, head coach Bill Elliott feels like there's plenty of size and talent up front on the offensive line.

The Bobcats put that group to work in Friday's home opener against Paris and didn't wait long to establish an attack on the ground. Celina's new-look backfield of sophomore Logan Gutierrez and junior Harrison Williams combined for 279 rushing yards as the Bobcats ran roughshod on visiting Paris, 40-9.

Celina defense

Despite some early hiccups, the Celina defense settled in during Friday's 40-9 win over Paris.

