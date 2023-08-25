For all the youth the Celina football team's offense has at the skill positions, head coach Bill Elliott feels like there's plenty of size and talent up front on the offensive line.
The Bobcats put that group to work in Friday's home opener against Paris and didn't wait long to establish an attack on the ground. Celina's new-look backfield of sophomore Logan Gutierrez and junior Harrison Williams combined for 279 rushing yards as the Bobcats ran roughshod on visiting Paris, 40-9.
"Our offensive line is really strong and playing really well right now. That's where we feel like a lot of our strength is on offense," Elliott said. "We felt like they'd be able to control the line of scrimmage, and those young backs are talented. They'll get better every week, so we just developed that identity over our two scrimmages that we were going to be a physical football team that could run it."
Led up front by senior Tyler Weeks and junior Zadyn Dimas, Celina (1-0) paved plenty of running lanes and Gutierrez and Williams, who both averaged more than 5 yards per carry on Friday. That duo helped pilot the Bobcats to a 21-7 halftime lead, bolstered by a pair of short touchdown runs by Gutierrez and a 14-yard score on a throw from senior quarterback Knox Porter to junior tight end Cash Hurst.
Gutierrez ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns in his season debut, while Williams tacked on 89 yards on the ground.
"We just want to keep them fresh. Whoever is hot," Elliott said. "They're both very talented and it'll be a matter of who has fresh legs and the hot hand at the time, but we just want to keep rotating them in. They both have their own skill set and are a nice combination. Harrison is a powerful, straight-line runner with a lot of speed and Logan has the quickness and great feet."
As Celina's run game took control early on, it took the Bobcats a moment to find their footing on defense—partly due to a stylistic overhaul from the visitors.
"Paris came out running a bunch of formations that we had not seen at all," Elliott said. "They've changed their offense completely from what they've done in the past with the wing-T and now going to a spread look. They had a lot of stuff we didn't even see in their scrimmages, so our kids had to do a lot of learning and adjusting on the sidelines."
The Bobcats had become plenty acquainted with defending Paris' potent wing-T scheme, having played the Wildcats each of the previous five seasons. Despite operating out of the spread on Friday, Paris still leaned heavily on the run and found early success against an experienced Celina defense.
The Wildcats struck for the game's first points with 8:32 left in the first quarter after Chris Houston finished an eight-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down.
But the Bobcats adapted—after allowing 60 yards on that opening series, the defense surrendered only 57 yards for the rest of the first half.
"It's a huge change for them. I feel like they had been running the wing-T for like 20 years," Elliott said. "We had to make some adjustments and then when they were showing us stuff they didn't even use in their scrimmages, we had to adjust even more. Luckily, we have some experienced kids on defense that were able to make those adjustments with our coaches and get things straightened out."
Paris' only other points came on a blocked extra point return during the third quarter to trim the gap to 27-9. But the Bobcats were quick to counter—Porter found the end zone on a 2-yard keeper up the middle and senior linebacker Ryan Reemts put a bow on the blowout with a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown with 13 seconds to go in the third quarter for the 40-9 final.
"He's such a great kid. One of the smartest kids in our class," Elliott said. "His brother (Michael) was a great lineman for us and is playing at Navy right now, but Ryan is such a great kid. He runs track and works on that speed all spring and it paid off right there."
Porter finished his night with 160 passing yards on 11-of-20 attempts with junior Colton Rodriguez logging five catches for 66 yards. Elliott sees work to be done with the passing game, while Celina also battled penalty woes and had three kicks on special teams stopped by Paris.
"It was good for us. They've got some really good athletes, they're not a bad football team," Elliott said. "It was a good first test for us. We were a little sloppy and have got to get better, and we'll learn a lot from this game to help us improve."
The Bobcats get a chance to do so next week with another 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff when visiting Bishop Lynch.
