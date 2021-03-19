After drawing mixed results at its final preseason tournament, the Celina baseball team got just the kind of performance it had hoped to begin its District 9-4A schedule on Tuesday.
The Bobcats, ranked No. 9 in the Diamond Pro/THSB top 25 in Class 4A, blanked fellow state-ranked Melissa 5-0 and did so without so much as allowing a hit. Sophomore Noah Bentley threw the first no-hitter of his high school career, logging an unblemished seven innings that included 15 strikeout and just two walks.
“That was a fun night. There wasn’t a whole lot of coaching going on,” said Jake Davis, Celina head coach. “Bentley was shoving. He was moving the ball around. It was one of those where you sit in the dugout and just let him go.”
Already committed to play baseball at Oklahoma, Bentley was dialed in early on Tuesday. He struck out five of the first six batters as Melissa managed to get just four batters on base all game — two on walks and two on errors.
“That’s Noah. Anytime he’s on the bump, he’s got a chance to strike out a lot of guys. Batters don’t make much hard contact against him,” Davis said. “He’s got an ERA under 2.00, and he and our other pitcher, RJ Ruais, have over 30 strikeouts and have pitched right around 15-18 innings. Those two guys are pretty special and they’ve got an opportunity to do something like this every time they’re out there.”
It helped that Bentley had a lead to work with before so much as stepping on mound, too. The Bobcats struck for a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, thanks to back-to-back doubles by seniors Ethan Elliott and DJ Dell’Anno. Dell’Anno ripped a shot to center field in the game’s third at-bat to score Elliott and touched home plate himself one batter later after a groundout by Bentley.
“[Dell’Anno] has been at the top of my lineup since his freshman year. He’s 6-foot-7 with long arms and when he extends on one, it’s going to go,” Davis said. “He’s just a competitor and that’s the way it is up and down the lineup. They’re going to grind out at-bats. It’s a good thing for me getting to watch it everyday.”
Celina only managed four hits in the win, but the damage was essentially done in the first inning. As Bentley settled in and kept Melissa at bay, the Bobcats tacked on a trio of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Junior Caden Thode plated a pair of runs on a single and later scored on a defensive error by the Cardinals for a 5-0 lead.
Bentley polished off the win with back-to-back strikeouts and a game-ending flyout.
“You always want to start off 1-0 and not behind the 8-ball,” Davis said. “We know what kind of squad we have and we had been up and down the previous week at our tournament. We’ve had some early-season injuries and needed some other guys to step up, plus some pitchers with sore arms.”
The Bobcats entered Tuesday’s game after going 3-3 at their host tournament. They picked up wins over R.L. Turner (9-0), Graham (4-2) and Godley (8-5) and dropped outings to Denison (4-3), McKinney Boyd’s junior varsity team (4-3) and in a rematch with Graham (8-6).
Tuesday’s win was a bit more to Davis’ expectations for a club that returns seven starters from last season’s abbreviated campaign.
“I expect to win every game we go into, whether it’s the sixth game of a tournament or our first district game,” Davis said. “I’ve got faith in my guys coming through and doing their jobs. They’re coachable kids and it’s been a lot of fun so far.”
The Bobcats upped their record to 11-6 on the year and 1-0 in district play. Celina is one of three teams from 9-4A currently ranked in the Diamond Pro/THSB top 25 — the Bobcats check in at No. 9, followed by Melissa at No. 11 and Aubrey at No. 14.
Following Friday’s non-district scrap with No. 13-ranked Iowa Park, Celina continues its conference schedule at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Gainesville.
