Noah Bentley

Celina senior Noah Bentley has been starting games at quarterback for the Bobcats since his sophomore year.

Being a starting quarterback and a Division I-bound baseball player doesn't afford much downtime for Celina senior Noah Bentley, but the two-sport standout has struck that balance and reaped the benefits.

Bentley helped lead the Bobcats to state semifinal appearances in both football and baseball during his junior year, and he's back to reprise prominent roles for both teams.

