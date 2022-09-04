Being a starting quarterback and a Division I-bound baseball player doesn't afford much downtime for Celina senior Noah Bentley, but the two-sport standout has struck that balance and reaped the benefits.
Bentley helped lead the Bobcats to state semifinal appearances in both football and baseball during his junior year, and he's back to reprise prominent roles for both teams.
Before the Oklahoma baseball commit plies his craft on the diamond next spring, he and his teammates have business to tend to on the gridiron with hopes of leading Celina to another big year.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Bentley discusses his development on and off the football field, a busy summer, and the Celina athletics culture.
SLM: Congrats on the win over Paris. When you think back to Friday, what took off with the team during that second quarter to really assert control of the ballgame?
NB: We were excited for the first game of the season, and it took a minute for us to get comfortable on a Friday night. It was the first time a lot of our guys had been in that situation — plus it was a hot night against a good team.
We stuck to what our coaches prepared us for, then we dominated — especially on defense and in the trenches.
SLM: For as long as you've been starting at QB for Celina, how different does everything about the varsity level feel as a senior?
NB:I don’t think about what year of high school it is for me much. I have gotten to play in some really fun games with the teams the past two seasons, and I know that this team is going to get to play in even more.
Being a senior brings more expectations from the coaches — and I want their trust. Something that I’m proud of is getting voted captain with the group last season and this season. I want to lead my guys to a championship, and now this is our season.
SLM: As a quarterback, what did you focus on developing throughout the summer?
NB: Whether it is QB in football or on the field in baseball, my focus is on being the best leader that I can be. I love to compete and I love to win — so I tried to finding the most competitive situations for me to develop as a leader has always been my focus.
Specifically for playing QB, I focused a lot on core and leg strength. Because I play baseball, I do a lot throwing and those strengths help with my arm health and recovery, too.
SLM: With all the talent that Celina graduated at wide receiver, what has it been like developing chemistry with receivers who are either new to varsity or taking on much larger roles from last season?
NB: I got to play three seasons with guys like (Collin) Urich and (Ty) Hagenbrock, so we obviously knew each others games really well. Brower Nickel and I formed a connection real quick last season — and who wouldn’t love to throw to that guy.
This season, we have new receivers who get to learn from me and Jack Brown, who played last season. We have been busting our tails to get on the same page and build trust that we know we are going to make the right play.
It’s on me to lead building the chemistry, and I know we are going to be dangerous together.
SLM: When you think back to how last season ended, what did the team learn from the game against Gilmer?
NB: It still stings. We were so close to our goal, and we didn’t play our best that night. But that’s how it goes sometimes.
Something that I love about growing up in Celina is that you expect to be there every year, and we move on quickly to getting fired up for this season. We don’t forget — now we have experience for what those late playoff rounds feel like.
SLM: I've got to imagine you were pretty busy over the summer. How did you go about balancing football and baseball during the offseason?
NB: It is a lot to balance, for sure. I think I slept at home for 10 nights in June and July. My coaches have been supportive of me, and we always talk about decisions when one sport overlaps another.
They are the reason that we do so well in all of our sports in Celina — they want us to compete in multiple sports.
The summer baseball schedule is pretty intense, and one of my summer baseball teams brought a strength and conditioning coach to work us out during tournaments. I made sure I was doing things that helped me with football and baseball.
SLM: Celina is coming off maybe its greatest athletics year ever, and the football team helped set the tone for that success. What was it like having that support from your peers and then watching so many other teams within the high school enjoy similar success?
NB: Celina has always been a winning town, and football has usually been the biggest part of that. It still is — and now it's not the only game in town.
Cross country and volleyball were winning big before us last year, and they are doing it again this year. Soccer will be great again, too.
I will make sure we do our part in football and baseball so that we can make this year even more successful. We have so many talented kids doing awesome things — and we all support and celebrate each other as Bobcats. That’s Celina.
