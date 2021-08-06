The Texas Sports Writers Association released its list of selections for the all-state baseball team last week and several athletes from the Metroplex earned their way onto the squad.
At the Class 6A level, Marcus alum Tyler Schott and incoming senior left fielder Jake Duer were key cogs for a Marauder team that won the District 6-6A title and was a regional semifinalist. Schott was an all-state honorable mention selection as was Duer. Scott, the 6-6A pitcher of the year, posted a 2.16 ERA and had 84 strikeouts against just 17 walks. Duer, a TCU commit who was the district’s offensive player of the year, hit .384 at the plate in district play, drove in 20 runs and scored 20 runs.
District 6-6A runner-up Coppell had two honorable-mention selections in alums Chayton Krauss and Tony Vernars. Krauss and Vernars paced the Cowboys to a second-place finish in the district standings and to the team’s first appearance in the regional semifinals since 2016. Krauss, who was named the district’s MVP, hit .382, drove in 32 runs and hit eight home runs. Vernars, the starting center fielder for Coppell, posted a .323 batting average for 16 RBIs, 23 hits and 24 runs.
Plano was a feel-good story during the 2021 season, needing to win a play-in game against rival Plano West just to qualify for the playoffs and then making a run to the regional quarterfinals. It was the first time Plano had advanced that far since 2014, and catcher Jason Hawkins was a big reason why. Named to the TSWA all-state team as an honorable mention, the Plano alum hit .321 with a .490 on-base percentage as a senior, logging 34 hits, 34 runs, 16 RBIs, 12 extra-base hits and two home runs.
McKinney Boyd alum Tyler Collins and incoming senior Ben Abeldt led the Broncos to the District 5-6A championship. Abelt and Collins garnered honorable-mention selections at pitcher and outfield, respectively.
Collins, an Oklahoma State signee who was the 5-6A offensive player of the year, hit .372 with a .482 on-base percentage, 13 RBIs and 25 runs. Abeldt, who was the district’s MVP, finished with a 7-1 record, a 0.813 ERA and 83 strikeouts.
Prosper had four selections on the all-state team. Alum Josh Barnhouse landed on the second team at pitcher, logging an ERA of 1.09 with 77 strikeouts and 12 walks. Senior catcher Easton Carmichael (.377 batting average, six home runs, 34 RBIs, 33 runs) and alum shortstop and Baylor signee Chase Pendley (.381 batting average, 45 hits, three home runs, 24 RBIs, 36 runs) and senior outfielder and Rice commit Jacob DeVenny (.330 batting average, 22 RBIs, 23 runs) earned honorable-mention selections for an Eagles team that was a regional quarterfinalist.
Little Elm alum shortstop Frayner Chavez let his actions do all the talking for the Lobos in their first season as a 6A school. He earned an honorable mention all-state selection after he led the Lobos in several statistical categories. He tallied a .344 batting average as well as 33 hits, 13 RBIs, 20 runs and 13 stolen bases.
At the 5A level, The Colony made history by winning a district championship for the first time and advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the first time, and alum Ryan Scott was a big reason why. The Dallas Baptist signee and 10-5A co-MVP was named to the all-state team as an honorable-mention selection. The Cougar center fielder hit .364, had eight home runs, drove in 36 runs, stole 10 bases, scored 45 runs and committed zero errors.
Rock Hill looked anything like a first-year program in their inaugural season.
Senior Brenner Cox, a Texas commit, was named to the all-state second team at relief pitcher (nine saves, 0.91 ERA, 42 strikeouts) and garnered honorable mention in the outfield (.355 batting average, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 35 runs, 20 stolen bases). Alum Josh Livingston (.441 batting average, 43 hits, eight home runs, 33 RBIs), the co-MVP of 10-5A, was named to the TSWA second team in the outfield and the third team at third base. Senior first baseman Brett Foss (.350 batting average, 27 RBIs) garnered an honorable mention.
Frisco ISD had a total of seven selections on the TSWA all-state team, three by 9-5A champion and Region 2-5A finalist Wakeland – alum pitchers Robert Fortenberry (7-1 record, 0.79 ERA, 90 strikeouts, TCU signee) and Luke Robertson (10-1, 57.2 innings, 1.82 ERA, 74 strikeouts, Houston pledge) and alum catcher Blake Morrow, all of whom garnered honorable-mention selections.
Liberty also had three players crack the all-state team – incoming senior Lawson Towne, who was named to the third team at second base, and incoming senior Cade McGarrh (.407 batting average, 22 hits in district play) and alum Will Glatch, who earned honorable-mention selections at shortstop and catcher, respectively.
Reedy alum Jordan Viars (.468 batting average, six doubles, two triples, four home runs) was also an all-state honorable-mention honoree at outfield.
Celina junior Noah Bentley, an Oklahoma pledge, was named to the 4A all-state third team in the outfield (.379 batting average, 36 hits, 32 RBIs, 21 runs) and earned a nod as an honorable mention at pitcher (1.19 ERA, 115 strikeouts, 28 walks, 64.2 innings, four no-hitters).
