Prosper head girls basketball coach Trey Rachal knew it wasn’t time for his Lady Eagles to panic.
Prosper had already overcome deficits of five and six points in what was a back-and-forth affair during Tuesday’s District 5-6A opener against Little Elm. But when the Lady Lobos took a six-point lead less than a minute into the third quarter, Prosper knew they could lean on their rebounding to get back into the game.
Prosper recorded 13 offensive rebounds in the third quarter, and coupled with foul trouble to Little Elm guards Amarachi Kimpson, Madison Martin and Shiloh Kimpson, the Lady Eagles made shots near the basket during the fourth quarter to earn a 69-52 win.
“That’s just kind of the way that we play this year,” Rachal said. “We know that there’s going to be ebbs and flows, and we’re just talking about when the breaking point is going to come. We’re playing up-tempo and shooting a lot of shots. Sometimes there are going to be runs that don’t go in our favor. We’re just hoping to be the one that makes the big run.”
The two teams traded runs throughout the contest.
Shiloh Kimpson buried a pair of 3-pointers to stake Little Elm (5-8 overall, 0-1 district) to an 8-3 lead, but Prosper rallied with three 3s and freshman Kendall Mosley capped off a 13-1 run by the Lady Eagles (10-6, 1-0) to conclude the first quarter with a jump shot to take a 16-9 lead.
Prosper also leaned on the play-making ability of senior Peyton Mosley. Mosley used great court vision to distribute the ball to open teammates, including a pair of assists that led to layups by sophomore Olivia Pennington late in the first quarter. Mosley scored 18 points to pace the Lady Eagles.
“I don’t think that Peyton gets enough credit,” Rachal said. “With what I ask her to do for our team and our program, she is just a playmaker. She does everything for us. She gets steals. She gets rebounds. She gets assists. She’s a heck of a player for us.”
Amarachi Kimpson was inflicting the same type of damage on Prosper. In a first half in which the Lady Lobos used full-court pressure to force the Lady Eagles to commit 12 turnovers, she played her part on that end of the court and also finished shots around the basket during an 11-point second-quarter explosion.
Kimpson, who gave a verbal commitment to UNLV on Monday, led all scorers with 22 points.
“She can change the game around in a split second,” Little Elm head coach Ken Tutt said of Kimpson. “She does a really good job of going downhill and getting to the basket at will.”
Senior forward Aniya Cramer, a Paul Quinn signee, scored six of her 10 points on back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the second quarter. But Prosper got a Mosley trey and a pair of free throws by Pennington to forge a 28-all halftime tie.
Little Elm flexed its muscles coming out of the half, taking a 35-29 lead on a euro-step finish by Amarachi Kimpson.
“We did a really good job of pressuring the ball and forcing Prosper to make bad decisions with the basketball,” Tutt said. “What hurt us is we kind of got in foul trouble. All three of our starting guards had four fouls, and that kind of took us out of what we wanted to do.”
Prosper took advantage.
The Lady Eagles got to work on the offensive glass and then took the lead for good on a corner 3 by senior Bowden Janecek with 4:22 left in the third quarter.
And then realizing the foul trouble for Little Elm, Prosper proceeded to attack the basket. Senior forward Saylor Lewis made three layups early in the fourth quarter to give Prosper a 61-43 lead. Lewis finished with nine points. Janecek contributed 13 points, while Pennington had 11 points.
