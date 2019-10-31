Bobcats at the bye: Celina gets extra week to prepare for No. 1 Argyle

The bye week has come at the perfect time for the Celina football team with just one game left on the district docket.
That final matchup also just so happens to come against one of the Bobcats’ fiercest rivals in No. 1-state ranked Argyle, a team that defeated Celina twice a year ago.
The Bobcats now have an extra week to gear up for the unbeaten Eagles, but more importantly, they will utilize the brief time off to get completely healthy in time for the playoffs.
In a 49-20 blowout victory over Anna last week, the Bobcats clinched their 27th straight postseason appearance, and head coach Bill Elliott believes having the bye week just two weeks prior to the playoffs could not be any better.
“It’s a great thing for us,” he said. “We used to always want that bye week in the last week of the season, so we could have it right before the playoffs, but this gives us extra time to prepare for a rival in Argyle and see what we want to do. It also gives us a chance to freshen our kids up to make sure we’re healthy going into the playoffs.”
One of Elliott’s players who should greatly benefit from the bye week is junior offensive lineman Ransom Camp.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound tackle has been sidelined all season after breaking a bone in his leg during a scrimmage, but he is in line to potentially return just in time for the playoffs and add some extra muscle up front offensively.
“Now we’re set in a good position where we’re almost 100% healthy,” Elliott said. “Our big lineman should hopefully be back next week – he’s one of our top linemen and should be able to start doing some stuff this next week.”
Leading up to the final weeks of the regular season, Celina has come a long way after beginning the year with many inexperienced players on both sides of the ball.
In fact, the Bobcats started 14 players in their 16-14 Week 1 loss to Frisco Memorial who had never played a varsity snap before.
Fast forward to Week 9 and Celina has posted a 6-2 record since the shocking season-opening setback, and Elliott knows his program is playing at a completely different level from roughly two months ago.
“The whole season is about a lot of growth,” he said. “We started out the year very young, and a lot of people didn’t understand that. They were all big-eyed at the new stadium, and it was a perfect storm for them early on. Our kids now understand what it takes to win at the other level.”
Celina will hit the road next week and conclude the regular season Nov. 8 against Argyle at Eagle Stadium.
