Celina vs Mineral Wells

Celina running back Troy Peterson, left, found the end zone twice on Friday to help the Bobcats cruise to a 66-7 victory over Mineral Wells in the Class 4A Division II bi-district playoffs.

 Photo courtesy of Jimmy Marler / OurCelina

Fresh off a resounding march to a district championship, the Celina football team didn’t miss a beat in embarking on its latest playoff run on Friday. 

The Bobcats scored the first 59 points of their Class 4A Division II bi-district matchup and held Mineral Wells off the scoreboard for three-and-a-half quarters of a 66-7 win from Denton’s Bronco Stadium.

Celina led at the half 38-0 on the strength of a rushing attack that totaled 218 yards on nearly 8.5 yards per carry through two quarters. Running backs Gabe Gayton and Troy Peterson shouldered that workload, combining for 209 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the first half.

For the game, the Bobcats totaled 271 yards on the ground. Gayton needed just 12 carries to reach 134 yards and three touchdowns, while Peterson logged 11 carries for 75 yards and two scores.

Noah Bentley, meanwhile, completed 13-of-18 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown as one of four Bobcats to attempt a pass on Friday. Collin Urich paced the receiving corps with seven catches for 78 yards in the win.

Defensively, the Bobcats limited Mineral Wells to just 158 yards of offense, including only 54 rushing yards on 40 carries — good for a per-carry average of 1.4 yards.

Winners of seven games in a row, Celina advances to the area round of the playoffs and a second-round meeting against Perryton, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Iowa Park.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments