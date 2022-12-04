Celina head boys basketball coach Landon DeMasters doesn't have to look too far into his team's 2022-23 campaign to see that there's potential lurking within his Bobcats.
Celina opened its season with a 3-0 start, all in wins by double digits. That included a 94-10 blowout of Uplift North Prep in the team's opener on Nov. 15 — the Bobcats' highest-scoring performance since 2017 against Melissa (95-82).
But DeMasters is seeking consistency as Celina builds towards the start of its District 11-4A schedule on Jan. 13. The Bobcats saw the other shoe drop in that aspect on the heels of back-to-back losses to Kennedale (81-72) and Frisco Independence (65-45).
Against Kennedale, DeMasters was pleased with his team's approach on offense — Celina scored at least 70 points once all of last season — but noted that those efforts needed to carry over to the defensive end.
"We have to play both ends of the floor for four straight quarters," DeMasters said.
Celina has flashed its potential on defense as well, spearheading a 55-44 win over Ferris on Nov. 21 with a 17-0 first quarter. On that end of the floor, DeMasters hopes to see his Bobcats outlast an opponent's ball movement and shot selection — a methodical patience that carries over to the offensive end as well.
"Our identity on both ends of the floor is toughness," DeMasters said. "We are willing to stay in a stance and play defense longer than our opponents are willing to play offense, and we are willing to share the ball and find great shots longer than our opponents are willing to defend."
Celina will lean on the leadership of its senior class to carry out that vision, as the team looks to replace the graduation of three starters from last season. Among those upperclassmen is senior Kasey Ollison, who DeMasters said is leading the team in rebounding at nearly eight boards per game, as well as approximately two charges taken per game.
The Bobcats' backcourt is in good hands with junior Cooper St. Aubin building off a sophomore campaign that netted all-district first-team honors. St. Aubin has picked up where he left off with nearly 20 points per game to lead Celina in scoring.
Among the early-season breakouts for the Bobcats has been the emergence of freshman Tahlan Jackson at point guard. DeMasters said Jackson is averaging around four assists to just one turnover per game.
Celina will try and parlay that potential into a return to the playoffs after missing out last season for the first time since 2013. The Bobcats finished their 2021-22 campaign tied with Aubrey for fourth place in 9-4A at 6-6, but a head-to-head tiebreaker gave the Chaparrals the nod for the district's final playoff spot.
Aubrey will be among the hurdles Celina must clear if it hopes to book a postseason return this season, drawing a district slate that also includes Anna, Van Alstyne, Carrollton Ranchview and Frisco Panther Creek. Van Alstyne was the preseason pick to win the district, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, with Celina tabbed at third in the conference behind Anna.
"Our team expects to compete at a high level each and every time we step on the court. They strive to be excellent young men on and off the floor," DeMasters said. "Our ultimate goal is to achieve something special. What that looks like is still to be determined."
And although the Bobcats will open 11-4A play against Anna on Jan. 13, having just a 10-game district schedule will afford Celina plenty of time to tune up before the games take on extra meaning. Following Tuesday's loss to Independence, the Bobcats traveled to Edgewood to compete in the annual Jack Shellnutt Invitational.
Upon returning home, Celina will host Paris on Tuesday followed by a three-day stint at a tournament hosted by Decatur.
