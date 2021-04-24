It’s been quite the spring for Celina athletics.
The high school’s boys and girls soccer teams are fresh off mounting runs to the state semifinal round of the Class 4A playoffs. All the while, Celina’s baseball and softball teams have been enjoying productive years of their own.
The Bobcats’ baseball team is in the driver’s seat for a district championship in 9-4A, improving to 9-0 in conference play after cruising past Sanger on Tuesday, 7-0. In softball, the Lady Bobcats are assured a return to the playoffs for the 15th consecutive postseason.
Both teams’ pitching units have turned in productive starts of late. On April 16, Marissa Cortez threw a perfect game over three innings against Gainesville. Holding the opposition without a single base runner and recording five strikeouts, Cortez had plenty of run support in the Lady Bobcats’ 20-0 victory.
Susan Edwards homered as part of a stat-stuffing effort that yielded 2-of-2 from the plate, four runs scored, three RBIs and two walks drawn. Grace Cantu and Kaitlyn Sailor were also perfect on the night, respectively hitting 3-of-3 and 2-of-2 as part of 11 hits recorded over three innings by the Celina offense.
On Wednesday, the Lady Bobcats were productive with their bats once again, but five errors on defense, plus some timely discipline at the plate from Van Alstyne, took their toll in a 6-5 loss to the Lady Panthers. Celina fell behind in the sixth inning after Van Alstyne drew three walks before scoring the go-ahead run on a grounder.
Sailor and Cantu drew walks of their own with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Lady Bobcats couldn’t scratch out the tying run. Cortez and Kinsey Murray both went 2-of-3 in the loss.
Meanwhile, Celina’s baseball team is all the way up to No. 4 in the state in the latest Diamond Pro/THSB top 25 rankings in 4A. The Bobcats have won 10 of their past 11 games, including an unblemished mark in district play.
Pitching and defense have keyed Celina’s success thus far, holding 9-4A opponents to just .67 runs per game. That includes six shutout wins behind the pitching duo of Noah Bentley and RJ Ruais, who have teamed up to throw five no-hitters in district play alone.
Bentley’s fourth of the season came on Tuesday against Sanger, striking out 13 batters and walking just one over seven innings thrown. The Oklahoma commit went 2-of-2 from the plate as well, while Caden Thode and Caden Mitchell also logged two-hit efforts in the win. Ruais homered in the victory as well.
Celina entered Friday at 9-0 in district, just one game ahead of Aubrey at 8-1. The Chaparrals gave the Bobcats one of their toughest tests of a season, a 2-1 victory on April 2 that saw Mitchell lift Celina with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Bobcats and Chaparrals will rematch at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Aubrey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.