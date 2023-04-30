With the bi-district round of Class 4A playoffs mere days away, it has been business as usual for the Celina baseball team.
The Bobcats entered Friday's District 11-4A finale against Anna sporting an 11-0 record in conference play — in position to run the table in district for the third consecutive year. In fact, Celina hasn't been bested by a district opponent since 2019.
Celina's 2023 senior class has amassed quite the run on the diamond, including a trip to the 4A state semifinals last season. It's that experience which gives second-year head coach Troy McCartney pause in how his group will handle the upcoming postseason.
"As a coach, you always feel like you don't know as far as if your guys are ready or not, but we've got a lot of veteran players who have been through this," McCartney said."My main focus is making sure these guys are locked in and focused, and I believe that they are. It helps that we returned a lot of our guys who have that experience of going deep in the playoffs."
Last year marked Celina's first trip to state since the program's 2A championship run in 2002. The Bobcats fell a mere two wins short of adding a second state title following a 9-0 loss to eventual 4A champ Sinton in the semifinals. Celina graduated just four players from that 32-5-1 squad.
"It gave us something to work for, especially since we had so many guys returning," McCartney said."What happened was a really big driving factor in our offseason. It was a successful season that obviously didn't turn out the way we hoped, and I think a lack of experience on that big stage hurt us a bit. We've talked about that and discussed it as a unit, not letting the grandeur of things get in the way of what's really important."
It took the Bobcats a moment to settle in opposite Sinton, blitzed by a six-run first inning — Celina had allowed more than five runs in an entire game just twice all season beforehand.
Whether the Bobcats will get their moment of redemption remains to be seen — fittingly enough, Sinton and Celina are respectively ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the latest Diamond Pro/TXHighSchoolBaseball.com 4A rankings — but the preparations for that opportunity have been gaudy. Celina stacked its preseason schedule with a litany of state-ranked and playoff-bound programs at the 5A and 6A levels, emerging with a 25-4 record entering Friday's district finale.
"I think the experience has been really beneficial for us," McCartney said."We've played a tough schedule to get us ready for the postseason. I feel like there have been some things in moments this year that have been able to prepare us for what's next, so the objective now is to stay focused and take it day by day."
That can sometimes be easier said than done, but the Bobcats have brushed aside any sort of complacency with a commanding run through their district. In the first of three meetings against their four 11-4A opponents, Celina went 4-0 with an average win margin of 7.3 runs. In the second and third meetings against those same teams, the Bobcats have ballooned that margin up to 11.4 runs.
Celina has allowed just 18 runs through its first 11 district games, a testament to a deep pitching staff anchored by seniors RJ Ruais, last year's Star Local Media all-area MVP, and Noah Bentley. Whereas the team graduated arms that were integral to its success in the playoffs like Cole Marthiljohni and Zach Veverka, McCartney has seen a number of capable options step up throughout the year between senior Jackson Rooker, junior Zack Henderson, junior Spencer Coon, junior Mason Herring and freshman Colby Brittain. The nature of Celina's district schedule has allowed those players to log plenty of innings on the bump.
Meanwhile, senior Caden Mitchell has filled a pivotal void behind the plate at catcher with alum Ty Marthiljohni graduated as well.
"I get very similar vibes to last year's team. Last year's team was very close, but I see some similarities there as far as the closeness of the team," McCartney said. "The thing I think impresses me and makes me happy as a coach is just their commitment. It was something that last year's team really had and that has rolled over to this year's group.
"I know that we have tremendous tools and ability within our club, but without the commitment those tools only take you so far."
Celina has been on both sides of that equation before. In 2021, the Bobcats ran the table in district but were ousted in just the second round of the playoffs in a three-game loss to Life Waxahachie. Last season, Celina built off that hardship and made a run to the state tournament.
The Bobcats hope there's more business to handle in the coming weeks.
"We can't get caught up in looking at, 'Hey, we're going to the state tournament,' because we don't know that," McCartney said. "We're not focusing on that. I have to redirect people all the time and remind them that we have a really hard path. We have to take care of business because if you look past anybody and drop your guard, it can be devastating."
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.