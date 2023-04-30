Celina baseball

Celina senior RJ Ruais anchors a deep Bobcat pitching staff that has contributed plenty to the team's 25-4 record entering Friday's district finale against Anna.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

With the bi-district round of Class 4A playoffs mere days away, it has been business as usual for the Celina baseball team.

The Bobcats entered Friday's District 11-4A finale against Anna sporting an 11-0 record in conference play — in position to run the table in district for the third consecutive year. In fact, Celina hasn't been bested by a district opponent since 2019.

