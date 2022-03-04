As the Celina boys soccer team made its march to the Class 4A state semifinals last season, there was little question where the Bobcats needed to look for a spark on offense.
Forwards Tony Cantoran and Marcos Arana were alpha and omega, a dizzying one-two punch on the attack that combined for 66 goals and 19 assists as the co-anchors of Celina's front line.
Although their graduations left a sizable void for the Bobcats, they've leaned on a committee approach to make up that ground. And with just three matches remaining in the regular season, Celina is within reach of exceeding its win total from last year's historic campaign.
"I think it is all the hard work the boys have put in throughout the year. This group has really come together and bought into what we are asking them to do as a team," said Cody Moles, Celina head coach. "We played a pretty tough non-district schedule and had some good results against some bigger schools. I think that gave the guys a lot of confidence going into district play."
The Bobcats enter Friday's meeting with Bonham at 13-3-1 and 7-0-1(1) in district play and winners of eight in a row. Celina is yet to be defeated in regulation in 11-4A, with its lone blemish coming in a shootout loss to Nevada Community on Jan. 26.
The Bobcats had another close call on Feb. 10 before outlasting Anna on penalty kicks, 3-2, but have dialed up their level of play during the second half of the district schedule. They topped Community in a Feb. 18 rematch 3-1 and cruised past Anna on Tuesday 5-0.
"The second time around, the boys took that game (against Community) a little more personally because they felt they let one slip away from them," Moles said. "When we played Anna the first time we struggled with finishing. We created a lot of really good chances and their keeper was playing lights-out that night. [On Tuesday] against Anna, we finished our chances and played our brand of soccer for 80 minutes.
"As our season has gone on the boys have learned what makes us successful as a team. When we start to get away from that they have seen the struggle that it can cause."
One of the calling cards in that formula has been depth. The Bobcats have had 15 players find the back of the net at least once this season. It's a departure from the heliocentric recipe Celina leaned on last year with Cantoran and Arana but one the program has had success with nonetheless.
So far, senior Kohyn Gough and junior Seth Brown lead the team in scoring, but there are plenty of capable options elsewhere.
Moles lauded the movement, passing and collective chemistry between the team's trio of center midfielders, junior Fisher Fowlks, sophomore Hank Melton and Gough. Up front, Brown teams with juniors Josten Watkins, Troy Peterson and sophomore Andy Allam as threats to score the ball.
"I think that makes us that much harder to play against and game plan for because we have so many guys that are capable of putting the ball in the back of the net when they are on the field," Moles said.
Celina has outscored its district counterparts 43-6 through nine matches, including just three goals allowed since its 11-4A opener against Community. Moles credits the growth of a back line led by junior Nik Hamblin and sophomore Shane Ginocchio, both of whom have built off the experience gained last season.
Senior Nathan Yost remains a steadying presence in net after stringing together an all-state campaign as a junior and the Bobcats are encouraged enough by the play of sophomore Jacob Coblentz to where they've made use of both keepers throughout the season.
"It's really nice to have two keepers that push each other every day to be at their best and that correlates to their performances in games," Moles said.
The Bobcats have done so amid the added fanfare from last year's momentous run. It's a program still in its infancy, playing just its fourth year of varsity soccer, and Moles noted that, externally at least, there may have been a Cinderella quality ascribed to the Bobcats' run to the state tournament last season.
He's well aware that Celina won't be sneaking up on anybody this time around, but that hasn't deterred another productive regular season. Lethal Enforcer Texas HS Soccer's latest round of regional rankings tab the Bobcats at No. 5 in Region II-4A.
"The boys know teams want to beat us, so we have to be ready to go every game. I think that has only made us stronger as a team this year and has helped us prepare for a playoff run," Moles said.
Following Friday's meeting with Bonham, the Bobcats have two more matches before embarking on the postseason. They are scheduled to round out their district schedule March 16 against Farmersville and March 18 against Melissa.
"I am really looking for us to fine-tune some little things within our game model and make sure that we are technically and tactically ready to go once our first playoff game arrives," Moles said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.