One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Celina and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
In the first of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Celina who are moving on.
Noah Bentley, football and baseball
Whether it's as a starting quarterback in the fall or an ace pitcher in the spring, Bentley stayed plenty busy throughout his high school athletics career.
He took the reins of the Bobcats' offense on the gridiron during his sophomore season after beginning the year as a backup. He went on to author three all-district campaigns in football, quarterbacking Celina to a Class 4A Division II state semifinal appearance in 2021.
He helped lead the Bobcats to at least the third round of the playoffs each of the past three seasons, passing for 1,291 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior.
The Oklahoma baseball commit shined plenty of the diamond as well, contributing to the team's state semifinal run in 2022 and earning 11-4A MVP honors following his senior season. Bentley hit .321 this year with 36 hits, 32 RBIs, 31 runs, 30 walks drawn and 26 stolen bases to go along with a 2.76 ERA on the mound with 81 strikeouts.
Kaitlyn Sailor, softball
It didn't take long for the Lady Bobcats to see Sailor's potential. She carved out a spot in the heart of head coach Carla Bartlett's batting order early into her freshman season in 2020 and never looked back, going on to amass a four-year career chalked in highlight hits.
Sailor was already hitting .556 from the plate as a sophomore but gained recognition for her work at shortstop as her district's defensive MVP that year. She made the all-district first team as a junior and was voted as 11-4A's offensive player of the year as a senior, wrapping up her high school career with another monster year at the plate.
The University of Texas at Arlington commit hit .517 this year with 10 doubles, three triples and six home runs to go along with 39 runs and 36 RBIs while helping pace Celina to an area-round playoff appearance.
RJ Ruais, baseball
In what could only be considered a sign of things to come, Ruais' first-ever varsity start came in Celina's third non-district game of the 2020 season against Lakeview Centennial. Ruais, then a freshman, pitched a four-inning no-hitter in an 11-0 win.
Plenty more dominant pitching performances would follow for Ruais, who went a combined 23-1 on the mound between his junior and senior seasons. He helped lead Celina to the state semifinals in 2022 with a 1.37 ERA and 121 strikeouts, coupled with a .400 batting average and 52 hits, on his way to Star Local Media all-area MVP honors and managed to one-up himself as a senior.
Voted as the 11-4A pitcher of the year, Ruais dipped his ERA down to 0.79 with 100 strikeouts and a 12-0 record. The Baylor commit hit .385 with 47 hits, five homers, 46 RBIs, 43 runs and 30 stolen bases during a year where he become Celina's all-time career hits leader.
The other half of the team's one-two punch on the mound alongside Bentley, Ruais was integral to a three-year run that saw Celina go 94-19 overall.
Lexi Tuite, girls soccer and track
It's hard to fathom a more fitting end to a high school soccer career than Tuite's. She not only helped lead the Lady Bobcats to back-to-back 4A state championships but did so in historic fashion — scoring a state tournament-record five goals in her team's 8-1 rout of Stephenville in the 4A final.
Tuite broke four different UIL state tournament records thanks to her performance in Georgetown, authoring a resounding finish to a perfect 29-0 year for the Lady Bobcats. The Northern Colorado commit led the charge, scoring 64 goals along with 17 assists on her way to 11-4A MVP honors, as well as TASCO and TGCA all-state selections and an SLM all-area MVP nod.
Between her junior and senior seasons, Tuite totaled 93 goals and 37 assists as Celina girls went a combined 58-1-1.
Tuite juggled her success on the pitch while running back for the Lady Bobcats as well. As a senior, she was a regional qualifier in the 400-meter dash and ran the anchor leg of her team's 4x400 relay, which took eighth overall at the 4A state meet.
Josten Watkins, boys soccer and track
While the roots of Celina's girls soccer team date back to just 2016, the boys' side is even younger in having just concluded its fifth season.
But the Bobcats have quickly asserted themselves among the 4A elite, including a state semifinal trip in 2021 and a state runner-up finish in 2022. Watkins has been one of the catalysts for Celina's early success on the pitch, helping lead the team to a regional semifinal appearance as a senior.
Watkins took off as a junior, tallying 32 goals and eight assists that year while earning TASCO all-state honors and being voted as SLM's all-area offensive player of the year. More accolades followed on the heels of a senior season that saw Watkins score 15 goals and assist on 13 others, named 11-4A MVP and all-state second team.
Watkins impressed with Celina's track team as well, qualifying for the state meet as both a junior and a senior. He ran relays on both occasions, finishing on the podium last month as part of the Bobcats' third-place 4x200 relay.
