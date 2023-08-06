One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Celina, Prosper and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Celina who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Knox Porter
Football
It's not often that a backup plays well enough to earn all-district honors, but Porter was a cut above a typical reserve during his junior season.
The signal-caller passed for 565 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions during a year that included a spot start midway through the season in place of starter Noah Bentley, while the nature of state-ranked Celina's district schedule afforded plenty of playing time for the team's backups.
Porter steps in as the heir apparent behind center for Celina, looking to continue a stretch that has produced three straight years of playoff runs to at least the regional semifinal round. He also has the trust of the coaching staff—during the Bobcats' annual offseason summer draft, which is organized by the team's coaches, Porter was the No. 1 overall pick.
Ryan McCoy
Volleyball and track
The Lady Bobcats have their sights set on another trip to the Class 4A state tournament. McCoy was one of the key contributors during the program's state runner-up bid in 2021 and she helped take the reins of the team's offense last season.
McCoy was voted as hitter of the year in District 11-4A following a season where she totaled 509 kills, 86 digs and 23 blocks to help the Lady Bobcats finish as a regional finalist.
McCoy doubles as a standout sprinter on Celina's track and field team. She qualified for Region II-4A competition in three events last season, doing so in the 200-meter dash and as a leg in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Major Brignon
Baseball
Brignon has experienced plenty of winning throughout his varsity career, and now he and the rest of the Bobcats will look to carry the torch following the graduation of one of the most accomplished senior classes in program history.
Celina is coming off a season that produced a 35-5 record with a trip to the regional finals, one year after the team advanced to the state semifinals for just the second time ever.
Verbally committed to play baseball at Louisiana-Monroe, Brignon contributed plenty to that effort on his way to an all-district first-team spot. The shortstop hit .313 with 36 hits, 11 doubles, 34 RBIs and 25 runs scored in the middle of the batting order.
Sami Quiroz
Girls soccer and cross country
A multi-sport athlete, Quiroz is one of the school's top long-distance runners and a lockdown defender on the pitch. And for just having completed her sophomore season, Quiroz has been a key part of state championship-winning efforts in both sports.
Quiroz has run in the varsity lineup during back-to-back 4A state title campaigns for the Lady Bobcats in cross country. As a sophomore, she finished seventh in her district meet, 14th at regionals and 45th at state as Celina repeated as 4A champs. The Lady Bobcats figure to be in contention for some more hardware this fall as well, graduating three runners from last year's state-bound lineup.
Quiroz has enjoyed plenty of success for Celina's girls soccer team as well. She helped anchor the back line for one of the state's premier defenses, earning TASCO all-state first-team honors following a year where Celina allowed just 10 goals across 29 matches en route to a second straight state title.
Quiroz contributed plenty of offense as well, scoring nine goals to go along with 19 assists.
Hank Melton
Boys soccer
As the Bobcats to look to maintain their rapid ascent on the pitch, which includes just five varsity seasons and already an appearance in the 4A state title game in 2022, Melton figures to be one of the key parts in Celina's 2024 arsenal.
Melton's distribution out of the midfield has been a constant since capturing district newcomer of the year honors as a freshman. He has tallied at least nine assists all three years on varsity and that was fittingly right where he fell following a junior season where he was named his district's midfielder of the year for the second straight season.
Voted all-state honorable mention by TASCO, Melton added five goals for a Celina team that advanced to the regional semifinals.
