On the heels of its first shutout loss since 2014, the Prosper football team needed less than two minutes to find the end zone on its opening possession Friday against Arlington Lamar.
Quarterback Harrison Rosar found receiver Hunter Summers for a 29-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 10:21 to go in the opening quarter, and the Eagles were off and running.
Prosper scored the first 21 points in Friday’s non-district finale to ultimately claim a 35-7 victory over the Vikings and improve to 3-1 in the final lead-up to District 5-6A play.
Following Rosar’s initial salvo, the quarterback spearheaded a second scoring drive in the closing moments of the first quarter — capping the series with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Bailey for a 14-0 lead through one frame.
Following a 42-yard completion by Rosar to Summers on Prosper’s next possession, running back Malik Dailey staked the Eagles to a 21-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run with 9:35 to go in the second quarter.
Lamar countered with its lone points of the half, busting open a 45-yard touchdown run by Laron Hulet — a run that accounted for nearly half of the team’s 104 total yards gained in the first half. The Vikings would log just 158 yards on the night.
Prosper added a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to round out its scoring — Rosar and Bailey connected for a 41-yard score with 7:28 left in the frame and Kaleb Miles later returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown.
In victory, Rosar completed 19-of-29 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while both Bailey (seven catches, 106 yards and two touchdowns) and Houston Hawkins (six catches, 100 yards), logged at least 100 yards on the night.
Prosper opens district play at 7 p.m. Friday at Children’s Health Stadium against Little Elm.
Celina, Rock Hill find win column
Fresh off a rare shutout loss, Celina bounced back in a big way on Friday, cruising to a 42-6 road win over Paul Pewitt. The Bobcats improved to 3-1 with the victory, taking control from the onset with a 35-0 halftime lead that wasn’t threatened over the final two quarters.
Celina returns home for its next ballgame, welcoming homeschool program Dallas Nike Football for a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff.
Prosper Rock Hill, meanwhile, picked up its first district victory after outlasting Princeton for a 42-34 victory. The Blue Hawks rode the legs of running back Donovan Shannon, who scored five touchdowns in the win, including one with 1:08 remaining in the ballgame to give Rock Hill some breathing room at 42-28.
Princeton had initially seized a 21-20 lead in the third quarter following a punt block, but Rock Hill was able to respond with a pair of touchdown runs by Shannon to regain control.
The win improved Rock Hill to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in District 7-5A Division II. They next visit Denison at 7 p.m. Friday.
