The trio of Allen, Prosper and Denton Guyer were inseparable on the diamond in 2021. Just as the trio tied for the District 5-6A championship in softball, that same group finished the regular season gridlocked for second place in the baseball standings.
Meanwhile, McKinney Boyd got the better of a rough-and-tumble run through league play to capture a district championship.
Of the conference’s four playoff qualifiers, only Prosper advanced past the bi-district round — playing on to the regional quarterfinals for the ninth postseason in a row.
Those four programs, as well as McKinney, Little Elm and Denton Braswell, were all recognized as part of the annual 5-6A all-district team.
The district champion Broncos led the way with five of the league’s six superlative honors. Atop the ballot was rising senior Ben Abedlt, who earned district MVP honors in his first full season with Boyd. Abeldt staked his claim as one of the top pitchers in the area behind a 7-1 record, a 0.813 ERA, 83 strikeouts, 23 walks and a .871 WHIP. The Boyd ace added 14 hits, including three doubles, as well as nine RBIs and 10 runs for the district champion Broncos.
Meanwhile, alum Tyler Collins polished off a four-year run on varsity with his third all-district superlative honor. Named 5-6A’s offensive player of the year, Collins hit .372 with a .482 on-base percentage — good for 35 hits (17 for extra bases), 13 RBIs and 25 runs scored. The Oklahoma State commit added 10 stolen bases.
Behind the plate, Boyd senior Jake Dempsey earned defensive player of the year honors for his work at catcher. The other half of the Bronco battery, Dempsey caught 182.2 innings and posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. He also threw out 14-of-34 runners attempting to steal a base.
Across that span, Dempsey caught plenty for Boyd alum Landon Brown, named 5-6A pitcher of the year after logging 71.1 innings on the mound. Brown posted a 6-4 record across 12 starts, joining Abeldt with an ERA below 1.000 at 0.995 and adding 83 strikeouts and 24 walks on the year.
Boyd head coach Brooke Court was named coach of the year, and Prosper rising junior Jacob Nelson earned newcomer of the year honors after a breakout campaign in the Eagles’ outfield.
Nelson was one of nine Prosper players recognized on the all-district team. That included four first-team selections with alum Josh Barnhouse, senior Lucas Davenport, senior Jacob Devenny and senior Easton Carmichael all recognized.
Barnhouse and Davenport comprised a stifling one-two punch on the mound for the Eagles — Barnhouse logged an ERA of 1.09 with 77 strikeouts and 12 walks versus a 0.72 ERA for Davenport, as well as 75 strikeouts and 26 walks. On the season, opponents hit .177 against Barnhouse and .160 against Davenport.
Behind the plate was Carmichael, who amassed a .377 batting average for 43 hits, six home runs, 34 RBIs and 33 runs scored as part of a regional quarterfinal campaign for the Eagles. In the outfield, Devenny tallied a .330 average to go along with a .590 on-base percentage, 38 hits (10 for extra bases), 22 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Allen had two pitchers earn all-district first-team spots as well. Alum Brett Tanksley was recognized following his fourth varsity campaign, logging a 3.35 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 20 walks over 54.1 innings pitched. He was joined by senior Caleb Chacon, who submitted a 2.14 ERA on the year to go along with 39 strikeouts and 13 walks over 36 innings thrown.
At third base, alum Austin Beck earned all-district first-team honors for Allen after hitting .297 at the plate and chipping in 27 hits, 10 doubles, two home runs, 23 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
In the outfield, Allen senior Nick Mesquita nabbed an all-district first-team spot. He hit .290 on the year with 29 hits, three triples, eight RBIs, 20 runs and 17 stolen bases.
Alum Evan Anderson closed out his varsity career with a first-team nod as well. Anderson earned a utility spot on the all-district list, hitting .380 with a team-high .516 on-base percentage. He added 19 hits, 13 runs, five doubles and nine RBIs for an Allen team that qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive postseason.
Boyd senior Ethan Wesloski was named to the first team at designated hitter, batting .241 on the year to go along with 19 hits, five doubles, 13 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Second-team picks in 5-6A included a pair of McKinney standouts, with alum Seth Cox joined by alum Landon Kerkmaz.
Boyd alums Thomas Mangus, John Poe and AJ Evanczyk, as well as senior Hunter Smith, were named to the all-district second team.
Allen, meanwhile, recognized seniors Gehrig Vogel, Tim Reynolds and junior Lathan Van Ausdall with second-team picks, joined by Prosper alums Chase Pendley, Cameron Harpole. Chase Pettis and Gabriel Colina.
Little Elm senior John Mateer and alum Frayner Chavez were also named to the all-district second team.
