When the Celina girls soccer team took the field for Friday's bi-district playoff match against Nevada Community, the calendar had already surpassed two months since the defending Class 4A state champions had allowed a goal.
The Lady Bobcats submitted a prolific regular season, posting a 22-0 record. That included a 10-0 run through District 11-4A, during which all 10 wins came via shutout. Doing so was a goal for the team's veteran back row, several of whom contributed to the team's championship run last year.
Among that group is junior Makenna Brantley, who was voted as an all-state first-team defender by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches last season. Brantley has helped reprise a similar effort as a junior, helping anchor a unit that surrendered just seven goals across its 22-match regular season.
Brantley was a key piece in Celina's 2022 title team, but the memories from that week in Georgetown ran deeper than surviving a dizzying shootout win against Midlothian Heritage in the 4A title game. Brantley remembers how her team bonded in the hotel in the lead-up to the championship match, further forging a chemistry that has been central to the team's success this season.
Celina is hopeful of a return to the state tournament, and in this week's student-athlete profile, Brantley reflects on the Lady Bobcats' perfect regular season, the impact of winning state, her various pre-match rituals, and more.
SLM: Congrats on an undefeated regular season. Up to this point, what has impressed you most about this team's level of play?
MB: This team's level of play is phenomenal. We all work so well together and have great chemistry. We are all also friends outside of soccer and all have a great time together. We just learn how to combine and flow with each other, as well as having many great players on one team.
SLM: To have not allowed a goal in nearly two months, what is clicking so well with everyone on the back line?
MB: The reason we have not allowed a goal in is that we communicate very well and we all work hard to keep it that way. Our goal was to not only win the district, it was to keep our record clean. We also learn from each other and make sure we build each other up instead of ripping into each other for a mistake.
SLM: Reflect on your junior season so far. Where have you seen growth in your level of play?
MB: I feel like I have become calmer when I have the ball instead of rushing and panicking. I also feel like I am making better decisions with my passes, as well as being more confident in my play. My skill set and touch also seems way better than last year.
SLM: What did the state championship win last season do for this team's overall mentality and confidence heading into the postseason?
MB: We are very confident we can win the state championship again, but we will not be underestimating any teams during our run there. We will always play our best and play like we are in the state game.
SLM: Celina's girls soccer program is still pretty young, just in its 8th season. What has it meant to be part of helping build that program up into a powerhouse?
MB: It has felt great to be part of the great history of Celina soccer. It's great that a younger soccer program is doing so well and turning into a powerhouse.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a soccer player?
MB: Some of the biggest influences are the other good girls in Celina soccer pushing me to be my best. Another big influence are my club coaches and teammates. Being able to play against great competition constantly helped me develop and grow as a person and as a soccer player.
SLM: When you think back over your soccer career, what is one memory that stands out (aside from winning state)?
MB: Staying in the hotel during state. It was so much fun and we all bonded while staying there. We would have team walks, have meals together, and just talk and laugh with each other.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame ritual or routine to get in the proper frame of mind before a match?
MB: I always have to have my hair in a ponytail with some type of braid in it, and I always have to be on the right line to stretch. I also always have to be in a certain seat on the bus when we're traveling for away games.
