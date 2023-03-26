Makenna Brantley

Celina junior Makenna Brantley and the Lady Bobcats went undefeated during the regular season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

When the Celina girls soccer team took the field for Friday's bi-district playoff match against Nevada Community, the calendar had already surpassed two months since the defending Class 4A state champions had allowed a goal.

The Lady Bobcats submitted a prolific regular season, posting a 22-0 record. That included a 10-0 run through District 11-4A, during which all 10 wins came via shutout. Doing so was a goal for the team's veteran back row, several of whom contributed to the team's championship run last year.

