The season is still young, but the Celina softball team hasn’t lacked for offense through its first two district ballgames.
The Lady Bobcats split a pair of games played during spring break — dropping an 11-10 shootout to Aubrey on Monday before rebounding to run-rule Anna 11-0 in just five innings played on Wednesday. Celina racked up double-digit hits in both matchups, including a 13-7 advantage in Monday’s loss to the Lady Chaparrals.
Despite the setback, Celina gave itself plenty of chances early on. The Lady Bobcats led 6-0 through two innings, buoyed by a two-run triple in the opening frame by Addison Elliot. She, along with Kaitlyn Sailor, tallied three RBIs apiece in the loss.
Celina had four batters — Kinsey Murray, Sailor, Grace Cantu and Elliot — log multiple hits in the game, but it was in the field where the Lady Bobcats took some lumps. Aubrey’s seven hits matched the number of errors accrued by the Celina defense, which contributed to a seven-run third inning that gave the Lady Chaparrals new life.
Celina committed four errors in that frame alone — triggering a stretch where Aubrey outscored the Lady Bobcats 11-1 to seize an 11-7 lead. Sailor homered in the sixth inning and Kinsey Murray tallied an RBI single in the seventh to pull Celina to within 11-10 with one out. The tying run never materialized following a pair of groundouts.
The Lady Bobcats stayed hot from the plate 48 hours later with 10 more hits against Anna, plus no errors, to fuel the five-inning rout. Celina struck early with seven runs in the second inning — benefiting from triples by Sage Murray, Sailor and Elliot to put the Lady Coyotes on the defensive.
The extra-base hits didn’t stop there with Celina totaling five in the win. In addition to the three second-inning triples, the Lady Bobcats received doubles from Sage Murray and Cantu. Sage Murray went 2-of-4 with three RBIs in the win, while Cantu and Skylar Vest posted two hits apiece.
Marissa Cortez got the victory in the circle, pitching five innings of shutout ball. She allowed only three hits and struck out one batter in the win.
Sitting at 1-1 in district play heading into Tuesday’s road game at Melissa, which opened its own district slate with a 14-0 shutout of Anna, Celina was looking to build off a promising preseason that included eight matchups against teams in either Class 6A or 5A. The Lady Bobcats picked up non-district wins over the likes of Plano East (9-1), McKinney (2-1), McKinney North (5-0) and Keller Timber Creek (11-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.