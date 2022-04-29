The Celina baseball team entered the week having won its previous four games by an average of 9.5 runs. But it's moments like Tuesday against state-ranked Aubrey that head coach Troy McCartney hopes will prove invaluable for his ball club's growth.
The Bobcats have hopes for a lengthy stay in the postseason, sporting the state's No. 5 ranking in Class 4A per the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, and they've bolstered those aspirations with a 16-game winning streak prior to Tuesday's district matchup against the Chaparrals.
It hasn't happened often, but the Bobcats at last ran into a team capable of suppressing their firepower from the plate. And yet, Celina still found a way to prevail in grinding out a 2-0 victory over Aubrey to improve to 21-3-1 on the season.
"Those situations help us gain invaluable experience for down the road. It's a big reason why we played the teams that we did in the preseason," said Troy McCartney, Celina head coach. "We wanted to be put in bad situations early so we can learn something from it. Both those games with Aubrey were great games. The games were tight and they were in a hostile environment, so just to be able to play and execute in those situations will help in the playoffs."
Tuesday's win marked the team's 17th in a row, a streak that dates back to a 3-3 tie against Plano West on March 10. It was six days prior on March 4 when the Bobcats' last loss came in a 5-1 defeat to Class 6A program Trophy Club Byron Nelson as part of a 1-3 start to the 2022 season. Celina is 20-0-1 since.
"Time and time again, our guys have gotten back in the fight," McCartney said. "They've picked each other up, and whether they're playing or not, they're always supporting each other. It's a band of brothers."
McCartney is no stranger to the expectations associated with Celina baseball. He coached the Bobcats as an assistant from 2016-19 before taking a job at Argyle in 2020. He returned to the program following last season, taking over for head coach Jake Davis.
McCartney credited the foundation laid across Celina ISD athletics by athletic director and head football coach Bill Elliott as an instrumental piece in shaping his vision for the Bobcats. McCartney has stressed the importance of mental growth within his players — an area that he attributes to the roll Celina has been on heading into the postseason.
The Bobcats braved a preseason chalked in 5A and 6A programs and has taken its district by storm for the second consecutive season. They also ran the table in 9-4A last season and have conducted business in familiar fashion during this go-around. Following Tuesday's win over Aubrey, Celina improved to 11-0 in district play while outscoring league opponents 120-11 — assured both a district championship and the league's No. 1 seed for the postseason.
"I believe it's special. I think it's something that's a confidence builder for these guys," McCartney said. "Moving forward we have a vision, but we can't get ahead of ourselves. So much of this sport is about staying in the moment and staying focused on taking it one day at a time."
The Bobcats are collectively hitting .349 as a team for the season, with their top four hit leaders all logging batting averages better than .350. Players like Sean Rabe (.533), Jackson Rooker (.483), RJ Ruais (.417) and Ty Marthiljohni (.351) have been efficient at the plate, while Oklahoma commit Noah Bentley doubles as the team leader in both home runs (six) and RBIs (27).
With seven shutout wins under their belts, the Bobcats have leaned on a pitching staff that has received contributions from Ruais (6-0, 1.44 ERA), Cole Marthiljohni (5-0, 1.37 ERA), Bentley (4-1, 0.40 ERA) and Zack Henderson (3-0, 0.57 ERA), among others.
"We have some good arms but also a really good defense," McCartney said. "We do live reads in practice when we take [batting practice]. They're making plays in practice and gaining confidence. They get those reps like they're in a game, so when they face those situations in a game, they have the confidence to make a play."
The Bobcats have carried that out during another commanding run through district while also being afforded opportunities to test their mettle in close quarters. Beyond two competitive scraps with Aubrey, Celina has wins over formidable programs in Denton Guyer (9-8) and Prosper Rock Hill (6-3) to lean on as they try and carry their productive regular season into the playoffs.
The Bobcats had their run cut short in the area round last season — Celina's first second-round appearance since 2016 — in a three-game series loss to Life Waxahachie. Scheduled to open the postseason next week at a time and place to be determined against Carrollton Ranchview, the Bobcats closed out their district schedule Friday against Anna before taking on No. 7-ranked China Spring on Saturday in a tune-up game (results not available as of press time).
"It all comes back to focus. As long as we're focused, I believe we can play as long as we want to play," McCartney said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.