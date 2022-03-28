DALLAS -- It took plenty of heroics for the Celina boys soccer team to muster a run to the Class 4A state semifinals last season, and the Bobcats have already had to conjure a similar moxie two rounds into this year's playoff run.
Just three days after outlasting A-Plus Academy for a 3-2 win in the bi-district round, Celina needed 99 minutes to overtake North Dallas for a 4-3 overtime victory in Monday's area playoff match from Franklin Stadium and book a third consecutive appearance in the regional quarterfinals.
"It just comes down to heart and how bad you want it," said Cody Moles, Celina head coach. "That's what I told the boys at halftime: They just had to play like they wanted it. We came out in the second half and put two in. We had them on their heels in overtime, and all credit to [North Dallas] because they gave us everything that we could handle. But it came down to how bad we want it, and I think that run last year helped prepare us for this."
FINAL: Celina 4, North Dallas 3 (2OT)Wild finish as @CBobcatSoccer nets the go-ahead goal with 1:00 to go in the 2nd OT after a cross by Josten Watkins is put away by Hank Melton. First time Celina led all match, and they're headed back to the regional quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/EnAOZ0YS7Z— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 29, 2022
The Bobcats led for all of 60 seconds on Monday -- the final minute in a match that saw Celina rally from a 2-0 deficit and at last seize control in the waning moments of the second overtime.
The play of junior Josten Watkins was a catalyst in the Bobcats' rally, and he had a hand in the team's go-ahead goal after a second effort to retain possession deep in North Dallas territory. Watkins raced down the home sideline to create enough space to fire a cross to the far side of the pitch.
"That's something we talked about going into this match," Moles said. "With them playing that sweeper, attack down the flank and they're all going to shift to that ball, and if you can get that back-side run, it's going to be there wide open. We finally put it to use and made it count when we needed it most."
With the Bulldogs' keeper out of position, Celina sophomore Hank Melton swooped in to finish the chance for a 4-3 lead with one minute remaining in the second overtime period.
"All credit to Josten. He did what he had to do, and we had guys on the back end making 30-, 40-yard runs," Moles said. "Hank started at the 40 and busted his butt to get to that back post, and that's guys putting the team first."
The Bobcats warded off any last-ditch effort by North Dallas to muster an equalizer before rushing the field in celebration.
Melton's goal was fitting in the sense that it was Celina's lone goal in the run of play on Monday. An aggressive, physical affair opposite the Bulldogs produced an abundance of set pieces for the Bobcats, who converted three times on the night.
Twice, Watkins cashed in for goals prior to assisting on the game-winner. He put his head on a midfield free kick by junior Nikolas Hamblin in the 30th minute for the Bobcats' first goal and once again in the 75th minute after heading in a short free kick just outside the box by junior Fisher Fowlks to knot the count at 3-3.
"Josten has been phenomenal for us all year. He dug in and gave this one everything he had," Moles said. "It was a huge performance for him. We just can't leave it to late like that and have to come out and play our game from the start."
https://t.co/VONnFJcLx2 pic.twitter.com/WjETOzJ5uh— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 29, 2022
In between, Celina erased its two-goal deficit in the 65th minute shortly after a corner kick by senior Kohyn Gough. The ball was initially headed out by North Dallas before being sent back in on a high-arcing strike by the Bobcats. The ball made its way to sophomore Shane Ginocchio, whose header was finished by sophomore Chase Laster to square the bout at 2-2.
"This group is a different one from last year. We had two amazing strikers in Marcos (Arana) and Tony (Cantoran) that we could rely on to change a game," Moles said. "This year, our core is in the middle and there are four guys around them at all times, so we've got to find different ways to score. At the end of the day, it's about whatever it takes to get the ball in the back of the net."
It didn't come easy on Monday, despite the Bobcats sporting a 12-match winning streak and having only allowed five goals during that stretch. It took just over 20 minutes for North Dallas to drop Celina into a 2-0 hole following early goals by Jesse Hernandez and Edgar Guerrero.
"At that point, we're down 2-0 and I think we just realized the urgency of having to get back to playing our game and going. Our backs were against the wall and they chose to fight," Moles said.
The Bobcats mustered the resilience necessary to erase that initial deficit, only to have their mettle tested once more. After Laster's equalizer, North Dallas went back in front less than two minutes later on a header off a lengthy throw-in for a 3-2 lead.
But Celina recovered and secured its second one-goal victory in as many rounds of playoff soccer.
"Personally, I don't like it one bit, but I think there's something to be said for it," Moles said. "We know that we're going to play a lot tight games at this time of year, but I still don't think we've played our best soccer yet. The competition has been tougher, but we've got to find a way to play a complete 80."
The Bobcats get a chance to do so later this week in the regional quarterfinals. Celina will take on either Athens or Oak Cliff Faith Family at a time and place to be determined.
CELINA GOAL!!! Moments later the Bobcats generate another corner kick and this time Chase Laster cashes in. Celina knots it up with North Dallas 2-2. @CBobcatSoccer https://t.co/WwuZtP6SER pic.twitter.com/YBHg5UX7EQ— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 29, 2022
