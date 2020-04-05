The Celina baseball team turned things around last season and made the postseason with expectations even higher in 2020.
The Bobcats were off to a hot start with quality wins over teams like Argyle and Lebanon Trail and were poised for another playoff appearance before the season came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Celina Record caught up with head coach Jake Davis this week on the struggles of this season’s postponement and more.
With the spring sports being postponed, and possibly cancelled for the year, how strange has this season been?
Davis: It’s weird. I was in Celina when we had the swine flu and were out for a little bit. It kind of compressed the first couple rounds of the playoffs, but this has been even weirder.
I’m hoping that we’re going to get to play. I know there are plans in place in case we do get to come back, but it’s just been so stinking weird.
How much do you feel for your players, especially the seniors, who very well may have already played their final game?
Davis: It breaks my heart for them. I remember my last high school baseball game. I talked to a young man who graduated a few years ago and is playing Division III baseball, and they are completely shut down and done.
I have seven seniors, and some of those guys were banking this year on
trying to impress a college coach. I’m going to start hitting the phones and try to find some of these guys a place to go play.
What has a typical day looked like for you during all of this?
Davis: We started our online stuff and have had to be around a computer all day. But to be honest, I’ve done a lot of fishing. I’ve tried to find a distraction, and fishing seems to have won out right now in something that can keep my busy.
How have you remained in contact with your players over the last few weeks?
Davis: There have been a lot of text messages, and every once in a while I’ll give them a call to see how they’re doing. I miss those guys just as much as I miss coaching baseball, and they are always a big part of my life throughout the entire year.
What type of workouts have you sent your players in case the season returns later this spring and into the summer?
Davis: I’ve been sending my guys some videos and actually sent them a video from a guy in Minnesota who figured out a way to throw a bullpen indoors. He ties a sock around his arm, tapes it with a baseball in there and throws. It’s just little things like that and making sure they’re still swinging.
How cool was it to earn your 100th win back on March 12?
Davis: I’ve been fortunate to have had a lot of guys that really love the game around me. The best part about it was that my two sons were actually in the dugout with me. It was very special. I’m not one of those guys that looks at my record a lot, but to get that was awesome with a special group of kids.
