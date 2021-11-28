The Celina football team entered Friday’s Class 4A Division II regional semifinal having outscored its first two playoff opponents by an average of 54.5 points.
Snyder managed to finish below that margin, the Bobcats continued their winning ways after cruising their a 46-6 victory from Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium.
Much like lopsided verdicts against Mineral Wells (66-7) and Perryton (57-7) to begin their postseason, Celina put Friday’s contest out of reach early on.
The Bobcats found the end zone on five of their first six possessions of the ballgame, tacking on a 27-yard field goal by Kaden Lorick with 2:47 remaining in the second quarter for a 39-0 halftime lead.
They built that advantage on the strength of three first-half touchdown passes by Noah Bentley. He found Collin Urich (50 yards), Brady Cunningham (43) and Jacob Vincent (10) through the air for passing scores, while Troy Peterson found the end zone twice on runs of 19 and 9 yards during the first half.
Running back Gabe Gayton added on a 10-yard touchdown run with 9:56 remaining in the third quarter for a 46-0 advantage.
The Bobcats outgained Snyder 442-118 in the win. Bentley completed 9-of-16 passes for 174 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Urich caught three of those balls for 71 yards and a score.
Gayton paced the rushing attack with 123 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Peterson logged 96 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 17 attempts.
Celina’s defense forced four turnovers in the win, three coming on interceptions. Collin McKiddy accounted for two of those picks, while Robbie Stebbing also hauled in an interception for the Bobcats.
Friday’s win marked the ninth in a row for Celina, which improved to 11-1 overall. Since being shut out by defending 4A Div. I state champion Argyle on Sept. 10, 23-0, the Bobcats have outscored opponents, 492-73.
One of those nine wins came on Oct. 8 against Aubrey, 49-14, to begin Celina’s district schedule. The Bobcats will rematch the Chaparrals at a time and place to be determined next week in the regional finals.
Although Celina won the most recent encounter between the two, Aubrey got the better of the Bobcats in last year’s district opener, 36-27.
The Chaparrals rebounded from their October loss to Celina with six consecutive wins, including lopsided playoff victories over Bridgeport (55-3), Sweetwater (42-7) and Monahans (42-7). Aubrey brings a season record of 12-1 into its regional final rematch with the Bobcats.
