For the second consecutive postseason, the Celina boys and girls soccer teams have been inseparable in their success on the pitch.
That remained the case even after traveling 135 miles east to compete in Tyler's Rose Stadium, the site of the Region II-4A soccer tournament. The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats continued their assert their will against the rest of the region on Friday, scoring wins in the regional semifinals to move within one victory of a return to the Class 4A state tournament.
"We talk about wanting to be respected as one of the top programs in our region, and I think being in the regional final two years in a row does that for us," said Cody Moles, Celina boys head coach. "But by no means are we done with what we're trying to do. We have bigger goals as a program ... and we want to keep doing what we're doing and keep this momentum rolling."
The Bobcats took the pitch at 11 a.m. Friday and wasted no time find their footing, scoring twice in the first half en route to a 2-1 victory over Kilgore. The Lady Bobcats followed suit later in the afternoon by scoring a 3-0 shutout of Nevada Community.
"We definitely talked about starting quick and keeping them on their back foot, wanting them to play from behind," Moles said.
Message received.
Junior Josten Watkins capitalized on a miscue by the Kilgore back line on a ball played over the top and found the back of the net in the 12th minute for a 1-0 lead. Watkins was also responsible for Celina's second goal of the half, which came in the 30th minute.
In between, Kilgore knotted the count in the 18th minute, but the Bobcats averted any further damage. Moles lauded the play in the midfield by senior Kohyn Gough and in goal by senior Nathan Yost in helping Celina nurse its one-goal lead for the entirety of the second half.
"I thought we did a good job of preserving that. We didn't panic or do anything in terms of trying to force the issue," Moles said. "We played our game and stayed disciplined. We stayed compact defensively and our defensive work-rate was phenomenal."
The Celina girls, meanwhile, continued their winning ways with their third consecutive clean sheet of the playoffs. The Lady Bobcats nursed just a 1-0 lead at halftime before icing their regional semifinal victory over Henderson with two goals over the final 40 minutes.
Senior Taylor Zdrojewski had her fingerprints all over the win with two goals and an assist, while junior Lexi Tuite also found the back of the net for Celina.
In addition to Zdrojewski, junior Madi Vana and senior Moa Appelqvist tallied assists, and sophomore Kaitlyn Gustafson logged two saves in net, to help the Lady Bobcats book a return to the regional finals.
The Celina girls handled business in familiar fashion on Friday, prefacing their fourth-round victory with shutout wins over Wilmer-Hutchins (14-0) and Caddo Mills (9-0) to inch one step closer to a return to the state semifinals.
Getting to that point will mean defeating another district rival, as the Lady Bobcats will square off against Melissa for the third time this season. The Lady Cardinals edged Kilgore on Friday 1-0. Celina took the two regular-season meetings against Melissa on scores of 5-1 and 4-0 en route to an unbeaten district championship.
The Lady Bobcats and Lady Cardinals square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Tyler after the Celina boys battle a district rival of their own that morning at 11 a.m. The Bobcats will take on Nevada Community with their own aspirations of a state berth on the line.
Celina split its regular-season series with Community, dropping a shootout after playing to a 3-3 draw on Jan. 26 before evening the count with a 3-1 victory on Feb. 18.
