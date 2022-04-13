After not getting to make the trip to Georgetown last season for the UIL state tournament, the Celina boys and girls soccer teams made their time on Birkelbach Field well worth the wait on Wednesday.
The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats, competing in the Class 4A state semifinals for the second consecutive season, are both now one win away from a state championship after posting a pair of three-goal wins in their respective matches on Wednesday.
The two Celina sides bookended the first day of action at the state tournament with the Lady Bobcats opening the festivities with a 3-0 shutout of Boerne and the Bobcats closing out the evening with a 5-2 victory over Stephenville.
Bound for the state finals for the first time in their respective histories, the Celina girls take on Midlothian Heritage at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and the boys will meet Boerne at 2:30 p.m. Friday, both at Birkelbach Field. Both Heritage and Boerne are defending 4A state champions.
The Celina girls had their historic run last year cut short in the semifinal round against Heritage, 1-0, and will get a chance to return the favor on Thursday after defeating Boerne for their fifth consecutive shutout win.
The Lady Bobcats entered their semifinal having stormed through Region II-4A, outscoring their first five playoff opponents 47-1. That dominance reflected throughout Wednesday's state semifinal with Celina owning decisive edges in possession time and shots opposite the Greyhounds.
Boerne's defense spent its share of the morning under siege but goalkeeper Kinsley Sawyer was game with 11 total saves for the match.
Ultimately, the Lady Bobcats' firepower won out. Freshman Grace Pritchard got Celina on the board in the 16th minute after heading in a free kick by junior Madi Vana for a 1-0 lead.
That advantage held until halftime, but Celina was quick to get back on the scoreboard coming out of the break. In the 47th minute, senior Taylor Zdrojewski set up junior Brielle Buchanan for a chance on goal. Buchanan weaved past a Boerne defender and fired a shot in to up the count to 2-0.
Zdrojewski, the team's leading scorer, punctuated the victory in the 78th minute by finishing a rebound after a shot by junior Lexi Tuite.
Overall, the Lady Bobcats recorded 23 shots in the win to just two for Boerne. Sophomore Kaitlyn Gustafson picked up the win in goal.
The Celina boys authored a similarly commanding start to their semifinal against Stephenville, leaning on set pieces to withstand an early surge by the Yellow Jackets. The Bobcats scored their first three goals of the night off set pieces, including in the 16th minute after a corner kick by senior Kohyn Gough was headed in by junior Troy Peterson for a 1-0 lead.
Junior Nikolas Hamblin then delivered the highlight of the match, booting in a free kick from 67 yards out that took one hop in the box and eluded the Stephenville keeper for a 2-0 advantage in the 25th minute.
The Bobcats then doubled the count to 4-0 with two goals scored just 20 seconds apart. Celina cashed in on another corner kick with Gough finding sophomore Chase Laster for the goal in the 57th minute, only for sophomore Hank Melton to then finish a chance not long after the restart for the four-goal advantage.
Stephenville didn't bow out easily, finding the back of the net twice over a four-minute span inside the match's final 15 minutes, cutting the Bobcats' lead in half at 4-2, but junior Josten Watkins punctuated the victory with a goal in the 78th minute to send Celina to its first-ever state final.
Senior Nathan Yost earned the win in goal. He faced 13 shots on the night while Celina tallied 14. The Bobcats' five goals scored marked their highest total of this postseason, not long after defending 4A champion Boerne punched its return to the state championship match with a seven-goal outing against Stafford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.