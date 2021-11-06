After getting a chance to rest up for Friday’s regular-season finale, the Celina football team made short work of Sanger to cap an emphatic run to a District 4-4A Division II championship.
The Bobcats built a 63-0 lead by halftime and entered the playoffs on a high note after shutting out Sanger, 70-0.
Celina held the Indians to a staggering minus-31 yards and surrendered just four first downs in the win. That included minus-34 rushing yards and only 3 passing yards allowed. The Bobcats added a defensive touchdown as part of a 35-point first quarter with Trae Hollins recovering a fumble in the end zone with 14 seconds remaining in the frame for a 35-0 lead.
Quarterback Noah Bentley threw four touchdown passes in the first half alone, spreading the wealth on a pair of scores to Brower Nickel and additional scoring receptions for Brady Cunningham and Robbie Stebbing. Running backs Gabe Gayton, Troy Peterson and Ty Hagenbrock also found the end zone in the first half for Celina.
Celina went on to total 536 yards in the win, paced by 180 passing yards on 9-of-12 attempts from Bentley. Nickel caught four balls for 105 yards to go along with his two scores, while both Gayton and Grant Williams eclipsed the 100-yard rushing plateau with 104 and 113 yards on the ground, respectively.
The win was a fitting coda to an otherwise resounding return to prominence for the Bobcats after finishing second in their district a year ago. Celina won all four ballgames on its conference schedule by an average of 49.3 points to finish the regular season at 8-1 overall and on a six-game winning streak heading into the playoffs.
Shorthanded Prosper stumbles against Boyd
Without starting quarterback Harrison Rosar out and several of its star pass-catchers limited in touches on Friday, Prosper was no match for a stout defensive effort by McKinney Boyd in a 35-7 ballgame at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Both teams entered the ballgame already locked into their playoff seeds. Both have bi-district rematches from last season on the docket, with Prosper scheduled to visit Marcus and Boyd traveling to Lewisville.
The Broncos’ defense shined in holding Prosper to 207 yards of offense with four turnovers forced. One directly resulted in a touchdown with Evan Dennis returning an interception 16 yards for a score late in the second quarter for a 21-7 lead. Linebacker Jimmy Fex had an interception and fumble recovery in the win.
Boyd was paced by 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Carter Whitefield, while quarterback Ryan Shackleton threw for 154 yards and two more scores. Caden Park logged 90 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Prosper, meanwhile, mustered 134 yards on the ground, including 40 from Marcellus Toombs on six carries. The Eagles’ lone points came on a 28-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Dylan Hinshaw.
