With a trip to the Class 4A state tournament on the line, the Celina baseball team's persistence paid off in the rubber match of its regional finals series against Longview Spring Hill.
A four-inning rock fight gave way to a torrid closing stretch by the Bobcats, who brushed off an early two-run deficit and scored the final 11 runs of the game on their way to an 11-2 victory from North Forney High School.
The win clinched the best-of-3 series for Celina, sending the team to its first state semifinal since its state championship run in 2002.
The Bobcats broke a 2-2 stalemate with a combined nine runs scored across the fifth and sixth innings on Friday, several of which didn't even require a hit. Celina put three consecutive batters on base to begin the fifth inning — two who were hit by a pitch and another who was intentionally walked — and materialized the go-ahead run thanks to a bases-loaded walk drawn by Jackson Rooker.
Two more runs followed for the Bobcats, one after Major Brignon hit into a fielder's choice and another after Caden Mitchell induced an error by Spring Hill, before Reid Crook then drew a second bases-loaded walk to up the count to 6-2.
Sean Rabe capped the five-inning frame with the team's lone hit of the inning, an RBI single that scored Brignon to stake Celina to a five-run lead.
The Bobcats' bats came to life one inning later, piling up four runs on four hits to boost the lead to 11-2. Noah Bentley led off the frame with a double and later scored on an RBI groundout by Brignon. Mitchell then came through with a two-run home run to right field, and Zack Henderson doubled in Campbell Coon for the game's final tally.
It was an authoritative close for the Bobcats after a back-and-forth start to the ballgame that produced a 2-2 tie with two hits apiece through four innings. Spring Hill tagged Bentley for two runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 2-0 lead before Celina leveled the count behind an RBI single from Mitchell in the second inning and an RBI groundout by RJ Ruais in the third.
Bentley pitched three innings of the ballgame, allowing two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Henderson took the hill for 3.1 innings, allowing no runs on two hits, before Rooker pitched the final 0.2 of the contest.
Mitchell paced the offense, going 2-of-4 from the plate with four RBIs, while Ty Marthiljohni logged two hits as well.
The Celina offense improved its output with each game of the best-of-3 series, shaking off a 5-2 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday and posting a 5-2 win on Thursday. The Game 1 loss was Celina's first setback since March 4, snapping a run of 26 consecutive wins.
Thursday's bounce-back victory was fueled by a four-run fourth inning, bolstered by a three-run home run by Kingston Hangartner to put Celina ahead 4-1. Mitchell continued to produce, going 2-of-2 from the plate in that ballgame.
Friday's win advances the Bobcats to the penultimate round of the 4A postseason. They'll return to action at UFCW Disch Falk Field at either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. Wednesday for the 4A state semifinals against an opponent to be determined.
