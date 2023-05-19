DENTON—Through two rounds of the Class 4A playoffs, the Celina baseball team is yet to allow a crooked number on the scoreboard.
The Bobcats entered the start of Thursday's regional quarterfinal series against familiar foe Life Waxahachie having outscored opponents 40-1 in the postseason, and senior Noah Bentley helped keep that run of excellence in the field intact. The Oklahoma commit fired 6.2 scoreless innings en route to Celina's third shutout of the postseason, a 9-0 victory over Life from Denton Ryan for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series.
"It's a blessing to have (Bentley) back. He's a competitor and does a great job," said Troy McCartney, Celina head coach. "We always know that we have a chance with him out there, so obviously it goes a lot further than having him back. There's a lot of confidence in his arm."
FINAL: Celina 9, Life Waxahachie 0Commanding start to this regional quarterfinal series for @CBobcatBaseball. Noah Bentley throws 6.2 shutout innings, RJ Ruais tallies 2 hits and 4 RBIs to spark a 1-0 series lead. pic.twitter.com/94SaIWwVuz— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 19, 2023
Bentley has seen time on the mound with Celina since his freshman season in 2020, but following a busy sophomore year the team opted to rest the right-hander's arm throughout the Bobcats' 2022 campaign—Bentley threw just 24.2 innings while posting a 1.70 ERA last season.
Bentley is back atop the Bobcats' pitching rotation alongside fellow senior RJ Ruais, reprising a one-two punch that has helped limit Celina opponents to 1.29 runs during the team's 14-game winning streak, which remained intact on Thursday. Bentley allowed just one hit over 6.2 innings before reaching the 110-pitch limit, striking out seven batters and walking six.
"He does a really good job of taking care of himself and his body, but I think he was just tired," McCartney said, reflecting of Bentley's junior year. "We let him rest and were fortunate to have another great guy in Cole Marthiljohni, who was able to step up. But it definitely is a blessing to have Noah and watch him compete and play."
The future Sooner had plenty of support both in the field and at the plate, with Celina promptly jumping out to a 3-0 lead through one inning. The Bobcats tallied four hits in the frame, including an RBI triple from Ruais on the team's second at-bat and an RBI single by senior Jackson Rooker. Ruais went 2-of-4 with four RBIs in the win, knocking in another run off a double in the second inning for a 4-0 advantage.
All the while, Celina made plays in the field to complement Bentley's work on the bump. Although Life managed to draw a leadoff walk in each of the first three innings, Bentley only wound up facing three batters each frame. The Mustangs grounded into a 5-4-3 double play in the first inning, had a base-runner picked off at first base by senior catcher Caden Mitchell to end the second, and had another player tagged out after overrunning second base to exit the third stanza.
"They made a few mistakes where we were heads up and able to capitalize, and that helped us," McCartney said. "It gets the wheels spinning to where you want to take a step back and slow the game down as much as possible. It was a great job by our guys doing that."
Bot 5: Zack Henderson ups the lead to 7-0 for @CBobcatBaseball following this RBI single. Bobcats currently have runners on the corners with 1 out. Life Waxahachie making a pitching change to Jagger Hurst. pic.twitter.com/37zndjrfe2— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 19, 2023
All the while, the Bobcats continued to barrel away at the plate. The team registered eight hits to Life's one, including two hits atop the lineup from senior Sean Rabe. That pressure paid dividends in the fifth inning, where an RBI single from junior Zack Henderson prefaced three runs that scored off miscues by the Mustang defense to swell the lead to 9-0.
"Anybody can beat anybody when you get to this round. We don't want to get hit by a brick to wake us up. They're a really good team that we've seen in the past. They work hard and won't quit," McCartney said.
Thursday's regional quarterfinal series marked the third straight year Celina and Life have squared off in the postseason. The Mustangs surprised the state-ranked Bobcats in a three-game upset in the 2021 area round before Celina rebounded with a two-game, second-round sweep last year on the way to an appearance in the state semifinals.
"You can't ever let your emotions get the best of you in this game because it does nothing. We try to stay in a neutral state, which allows us to be focused and take emotions out of the equation," McCartney said. "We want to stay in the moment and focus on what we need to do. We try not to focus on the past because it has no bearing on anything.
"... I think our guys have done a good job of staying neutral and focused, and I believe that's a big reason why they're playing at the level they've been."
The Bobcats continued their series with the Mustangs back at Ryan on Friday, although McCartney noted the game time could be moved up from its original 7 p.m. start in lieu of potential inclement weather in the evening. Celina will be monitoring the health of Rooker, whose night was limited to just two at-bats following a collision on a stolen-base attempt in the third inning. McCartney tabbed Rooker a game-time decision for Game 2.
