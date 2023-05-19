Celina vs Life

Celina senior Noah Bentley fired 6.2 shutout innings during Thursday's 9-0 win over Life Waxahachie.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

DENTON—Through two rounds of the Class 4A playoffs, the Celina baseball team is yet to allow a crooked number on the scoreboard.

The Bobcats entered the start of Thursday's regional quarterfinal series against familiar foe Life Waxahachie having outscored opponents 40-1 in the postseason, and senior Noah Bentley helped keep that run of excellence in the field intact. The Oklahoma commit fired 6.2 scoreless innings en route to Celina's third shutout of the postseason, a 9-0 victory over Life from Denton Ryan for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series.

