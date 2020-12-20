During a season that was as far removed from normalcy as any in recent memory, things fell into place for the Celina football team at the perfect time.
On the heels of a trying regular season, the Bobcats mustered a playoff run that spanned all the way to the Class 4A Division II regional finals — their first four-round postseason campaign since 2016.
“I’m just real proud of our kids and coaches. I think the things they overcame over the years — all that adversity, we talked about all year what a life lesson this was and learning what life is about,” said Bill Elliott, Celina head coach. “Sometimes there moments like this where you have to keep fighting, you put your face into the wind and keep pushing forward.
“I think that’s what our kids and coaches did all year and they ended up making a great run in the playoffs, and I’m proud of how they finished it off.”
The Bobcats finished the year at 6-5 overall, a mark that improved as the season went along. Celina posted a 2-1 record in District 4-4 Division II before embarking on a playoff run that included wins over Vernon (52-0), Sweetwater (37-22) and Iowa Park (42-24) before falling on a last-minute field goal against Graham (23-21).
“It was a gut punch. You feel like you’ve got the game won with 30 seconds left and you’ve got them at fourth-and-20,” Elliott said. “When they got that first down, I knew that with the kicker they had that we were in trouble.
“… It’s tough. It’s the part of coaching you don’t like. If you don’t win that last game of the playoffs, it means your season ends with a loss. You prepare your kids for that, and you tell them how proud you are and how much you love them.”
Elliott lauded his players and coaches for their handling of a year rife with adversity. That included weathering the program’s first 0-3 start in decades after dropping games to Melissa, Paris and top-ranked Argyle to begin the year — symptoms of being both young and banged up early on.
“We kept telling the kids to hang in there and stay the course. We’re a really young team — we have 16 starters and 27 lettermen coming back next year — but we saw them grow up throughout the year,” Elliott said. “We had a tough preseason against teams that went several rounds deep in the playoffs, but those challenges helped us grow up.”
The Bobcats initially saw the fruits of their labor rewarded in a 55-0 shutout of Omaha Pewitt on Sept. 18, which prefaced the first of two breaks in the schedule that saw Celina go three weeks between ballgames. In total, the Bobcats had three ballgames canceled during the regular season as a result of COVID-19 — losing contests against Boerne, Trinity Christian-Addison and Sanger.
“There was so much uncertainty. I tried to maintain some security and safety for our coaches,” Elliott said. “We tried to keep a good handle on what we could control as a staff and I think everyone in our program did a good job maintaining that for our kids all year. It was a week-to-week thing — you’re just holding your breath about getting a phone call.
“You’re losing games and that’s disheartening for your kids because they want to play, especially those seniors.”
Elliott praised those upperclassmen for the example set in helping navigate the pandemic season and offering a much-needed complement for a team that became increasingly reliant on youth as the year wore on. By season’s end, the Bobcats’ leading passer, sophomore Noah Bentley at 1,577 yards, and rusher, sophomore Gabe Gayton at 573 yards, were underclassmen who began the year as backups. The offense’s leading receiver, Collin Urich at 777 yards, impressed as a junior.
“We knew we had some good underclassmen and some guys who had some potential going forward. They continued to show us week after week the resilience they had,” Elliott said. “Some of them became great leaders for us, and that’s what makes us excited about going forward. They’ve really bought into what we’re trying to do.”
Elliott credited juniors Hunter Neely and Zach Veverka for stepping up at linebacker, helping fortify a defense that allowed just 18 points per game alongside seniors William Pace, Wyatt Stephens and Jake Ubanoski.
As those seniors depart from the program, Elliott will look to those same underclassmen to take the reins of what projects to be an experienced Celina squad next year.
“We’ve got to improve. We’ve got to get in the weight room and get stronger,” Elliott said. “We’ve got some young players that we have to bring along and develop through the spring through track and our offseason. Hopefully there’s a continuous year and we’re able to continue working out and not go six or seven weeks without seeing each other.”
