Celina hits the road to take on Nolan in Week 3

After a shocking Week One loss to Frisco Memorial, the Bobcats bounced back with an impressive 67-35 blowout victory last week over Argyle Liberty Christian.
Celina’s offense found its groove for the first time this season, as seniors Hunter Watson and Logan Point each accounted for three touchdowns en route to the 67-point outburst.
Despite allowing 35 points, the outcome was never in doubt and the defense held up its end of the bargain in the triumph.
The game plan was simple: force Liberty Christian to run the football.
In fact, Warriors running back Tye Strickland ran the rock 26 times for 240 yards, but Celina head coach Bill Elliott knew that if he could keep Liberty Christian from airing the ball out all game long that his team would be just fine.
However, that strategy just might get the Bobcats back in the loss column when they hit the road to take on Fort Worth Nolan tonight in a rematch from last season.
That’s because the Vikings feature one of the more explosive rushing attacks in the area with the lethal combination of Emeka Megwa and Sergio Snider, who combined for 351 yards on the ground last week in a win over Life Waxahachie.
Despite Snider going for 126 yards on just five carries in that Week Two matchup, Nolan’s offense goes as Megwa goes.
The sensational sophomore has already reeled in elite collegiate offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Texas, Michigan, Penn State and TCU, just to name a few.
Needless to say, keeping him contained out of the backfield remains priority No. 1 for Elliott and his coaching staff this week.
“They have some good receivers and a quarterback (Jimmy Taylor) that throws the ball well, but the key to their offense is Megwa,” he said. “We’re going to have to get to him before he gets going. His speed is unbelievable, and we’ll have to try and get him in the backfield. He’s a legit player, and you must be pretty good if Alabama is offering you as a freshman.”
Players like senior linebacker Logan Engle and junior safety Jake Ubanoski, who led the way with 12 tackles last week, will have to continue their strong play to limit Megwa. An added boost in the lineup also comes on the defensive line this week with senior defensive end Logan Walker returning from injury.
The Vikings handed Celina its first loss of the year in 2018 with a 33-17 outcome, but Nolan features a vastly different ballclub this time around.
In last season’s meeting, the Bobcats’ offense was forced to deal with Division I-level talent within the defensive line, including Notre Dame’s NaNa Osafo-Mensah.
Elliott and his crew no longer have to deal with standouts such as Osafo-Mensah, which should bode well for what he hopes to accomplish tonight to pull out a victory.
“We just need to keep the ball away from them,” he said. “If we keep them off the field, that frustrates them, so the offense needs to help the defense out by staying on the field.”
Kickoff between Celina and Nolan is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.