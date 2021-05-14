It took one trip through the batting order for the Celina baseball team to find its footing at the plate Friday against Life Waxahachie. Once the Bobcats got comfortable, it didn’t take long to leave the visiting Mustangs in their rearview mirror.
Celina outhit Waxahachie 14-4, all starting with a five-run third inning that creaked open the floodgates for a 9-5 victory in Game 1 of the teams’ area playoff series.
Through their first nine at-bats, the Bobcats managed just two hits off Waxahachie starter Chase Shipman. Celina totaled four hits in the third inning alone to help build a 5-1 lead.
“I think it helped getting to see their pitcher a second time through. We’ve got guys one through nine who can swing the stick,” said Jake Davis, Celina head coach. “That’s usually what has been happening lately — the first time through we’ll get a couple hits and then the second time we really start putting the bat on the ball.”
The Bobcats put their first seven batters of the third inning on base, immediately loading the bases for sophomore Caden Mitchell with no outs. Mitchell snuck a single inside the right-field line to score a run and sophomore Noah Bentley followed with a two-run double for a 3-1 lead. Senior Ethan Elliott added an RBI single of his own and junior Ty Marthilijohni plated another on a sacrifice fly for a 5-1 advantage.
It was more than enough of a cushion for sophomore RJ Ruais to work with, despite surrendering a solo home run to Waxahachie’s Julian Keys to nudge the Mustangs ahead, 1-0. A rare deficit for the state-ranked Bobcats, the good vibes didn’t last long in the opposing dugout as Celina tallied 12 hits over the final five innings of the ballgame.
Senior DJ Dell’Anno and Elliott were constants in that effort, combining for seven hits out of the Nos. 5 and 6 spots, respectively, in the Celina batting order. Elliott went 4-of-4 in the win and Dell’Anno went 3-of-3, including a solo home run that jump-started a three-run fifth inning to up the Bobcats’ lead to 9-3.
“Those two have been stalwarts in the lineup for years,” Davis said. “These guys all work their butts off and each game somebody is going to step up. Today, it just happened to be them. I think they were two of our top hitters in the last series as well.”
Ruais threw six innings in the win, allowing just three hits and two earned runs alongside seven strikeouts and four walks. He teamed with Bentley to pitch two shutouts in the bi-district round the week prior as Celina swept Carrollton Ranchview by scores of 11-0 and 7-0.
“I’ve never had a pitching staff like this,” Davis said. “We’ve got guys like Brady Cunningham and Cole Marthilijohni who are top-line guys but haven’t been able to pitch much because Noah and RJ go deep into games. Those two guys come in and shut the door, and it’s nice to have that. It makes my job a bit easier.”
Bobcat bats go cold in Game 2
Celina looked to be on its way to building off its series-opening victory after striking for the first run in Game 2 later on Friday night. Ruais led off the bottom of the first inning with a double and later scored following a Waxahachie error for a 1-0 lead.
That would be the extent of Celina’s offense, generating just one hit the rest of the ballgame and dropping a 2-1 decision to the Mustangs to square the area playoff series at 1-1. Game 3 will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Life Waxahachie.
The Bobcats had a tough time with Mustang pitcher Ethan Starks, who held high-powered Celina to just one run on two hits while striking out seven batters and walking two. Bentley was strong in his effort on the bump with two runs allowed (one earned) on just one hit plus nine strikeouts and four walks.
The Mustangs seized the lead in the top of the seventh on a bunt from Joey Olveda to score Tahir Williams.
Celina’s only other hit came in the bottom of the third inning on a leadoff triple from sophomore Jackson Rooker. Starks pitched around the jam by striking out the next two Bobcats and then inducing a flyout to get out of the inning unscathed.
