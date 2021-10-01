For the second consecutive year, a scheduled non-district game between the Celina football team and Boerne failed to materialize.
As a result, the Bobcats are getting an early jump on preparing for their District 4-4A Division II opener next week thanks to an impromptu bye week after being unable to secure a replacement game on their schedule.
“I wasn’t real happy about it. We needed to play and wanted to play. We feel like we’re on a good roll right now,” said Bill Elliott, Celina head coach. “But it is what it is and you’ve got to make the best of it, and that’s what we’re doing. That’s life — sometimes you get throw curveballs and have to adjust and that’s how we’ve approached this week.”
Last season, the Bobcats and Greyhounds had set up a non-district game for Oct. 2 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Given the game’s proximity to the start of district play, coupled with concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Elliott made the decision to cancel the ballgame out of wanting to preserve his roster for the beginning of the team’s conference schedule.
This time around, Boerne made the call to nix a meeting initially scheduled for Thursday at McLane Stadium in Waco.
“I was told that it just wasn’t in their best interest to play us,” Elliott said. “We tried moving the game around — moving it from Baylor … and we tried working it out to go to Tarleton or Waco Midway, but they ultimately said it wasn’t in their best interest to play the game.”
Elliott said he made several efforts to find a replacement opponent, seeking out teams that were on a bye week and already had a prior game on their schedule cancelled. The Celina head coach mentioned Wimberley, John Paul II and Kimball as potential options but nothing ultimately materialized.
Although it means an earlier-than-expected end to the Bobcats’ preseason schedule, the state’s No. 3-ranked team in Class 4A Div. II hasn’t taken its foot off the gas despite not having a game to play this week.
“We’ve been very physical. Our first three days, we conditioned very hard and were very physical with lots of contact drills on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Elliott said. “We want to make sure we’re not losing anything during the week. We know how bye weeks can be sometimes and we want to make sure we’re using this time to get better and embrace the grind of what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Celina is looking to build off a productive start to the season, going 4-1 in a non-district schedule that included three consecutive matchups against teams ranked in the state’s top 10 in 4A Div. I to begin the season. The Bobcats went 2-1 in that stretch, including wins over Melissa (34-13) and Paris (35-17).
“This team has a great mentality about who they are,” Elliott said. “We talk to our kids about needing to have a bit of a swagger because they’re Celina Bobcats. There’s a target on your back in this program because of all the state championships up on the back of that press box. You’ve got to play to carry on that tradition and legacy, and our kids have done a great job accepting that.”
The lone setback came against the state’s top-ranked team, longtime rival Argyle. The Eagles had their way with the Bobcats in a 23-0 shutout loss that marked the first time Celina had been held scoreless since 2010.
“When you play great people, it exposes your weaknesses and things you need to work on,” Elliott said. “It showed us that we need to shore up some things in our secondary and receiving corps, and I think our coaches and players have done a great job of fixing that.”
Celina bounced back with wins over Paul Pewitt (42-6) and Dallas Nike Football (51-14) to round out its preseason, laying the groundwork for an anticipated district opener against Aubrey. The Bobcats’ hopes of a 4-4A Div. II title were tripped up against the Chaparrals last season in a 36-27 loss to begin district play last season.
Elliott hopes his ball club is in a better position heading into Friday’s ballgame — prior to last year’s meeting, Celina hadn’t played a game in three weeks due to back-to-back game cancellations.
“They’re excited about this matchup and opportunity, especially getting it at home this year,” Elliott said. “Aubrey has a great football team that’s riding off their high from last year. It’s going to be a great ballgame and a great challenge for both teams.”
Aubrey is off a 5-0 start for its 2021 campaign with every victory coming by at least 13 points. The Chaparrals’ defense held opponents to 11 points per game during the preseason, while the team’s offense averaged 44 points per game.
Kickoff between Celina and Aubrey is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
