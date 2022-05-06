IRVING — The Celina baseball team entered the postseason riding a 19-game winning streak. The Bobcats tallied No. 20 in a row in strikingly familiar fashion.
Behind a combined no-hitter from seniors Cole Marthiljohni and Carter Dymek, complemented by a nine-run explosion during the fifth and sixth innings on Friday, No. 3-ranked Celina opened its postseason in run-rule fashion with a 12-0 victory over Carrollton Ranchview.
The first leg of a best-of-3 bi-district playoff series between the Bobcats and Wolves, Friday's opener required just six innings for Celina to lock down its fourth double-digit win in its past eight games.
"I think we had a lot of things here tonight that we were able to learn from, and that's ultimately what it's about," said Troy McCartney, Celina head coach. "You live and learn and if you learn from your mistakes, you move forward."
FINAL: Celina 12, Ranchview 0 (6)@RecruitCelinaBB gets a combined no-hitter from Cole Marthiljohni and Carter Dymek and puts this one away in 6 innings after scattering 9 runs across the 5th and 6th. Bobcats lead the best of 3 bi-district playoff series 1-0. pic.twitter.com/vHKyriZPj6— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 7, 2022
McCartney saw that growth both in how the Bobcats conducted themselves at the plate and on the base paths, needing a few innings to find a groove on Friday. Fortunately for Celina, the team's pitching and defense afforded a healthy margin for error.
Marthiljohni was dialed in from the onset, retiring 15 of the 16 batters he faced. He added five strikeouts across five hitless innings pitched before giving way to Dymek to close out the contest in the sixth.
"I think Cole has done a great job time and time again all throughout the year," McCartney said. "He could have obviously gone deeper, but with the situation we were in there really wasn't any need to do that. Plus, we have other guys capable of getting some work in, too."
The duo was one walk allowed from posting a perfect game in Friday's series opener — Ranchview's Andrew Erlenbusch drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the third inning to produce the home team's lone base runner on Friday.
"I think it comes down to competing. He's a competitor — not just Cole but all these guys time and time again have shown that throughout the situations we've been put in," McCartney said. "For Cole, it's been fun to watch him grow and also get to throw to his twin brother (Ty Marthiljohni) at catcher. Those two have very bright futures."
The Bobcats' bats eventually caught up, raising to a simmer with three runs scored through four innings, highlighted by a solo home run by Ty Marthiljohni to lead off the fourth, before boiling over into a five-run fifth inning and a four-run sixth.
Top 5: @RecruitCelinaBB in a groove at the plate. Celina tacks on 5 more runs, including these 2 off a single by Major Brignon. Bobcats rolling vs Ranchview 8-0. pic.twitter.com/DKpF7bjVjU— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 7, 2022
Celina totaled seven of its 12 hits over that stretch — sophomore Zack Henderson led off the fifth inning with a single and found home not long after on an RBI infield single by Ty Marthiljohni. Moments later, sophomore Major Brignon belted a two-run single into center field to up the count to 6-0.
Two more Bobcat runs followed courtesy of a sacrifice fly by junior Caden Mitchell and an RBI double from junior Sean Rabe for an 8-0 advantage, and then sophomore Kingston Hangartner nudged Celina past the run-rule threshold in the sixth inning with a three-run, bases-clearing double for an 11-0 lead.
Mitchell singled in Hangartner on the following at-bat for the game's final run.
"I felt like we started off kind of slow, but we were able to adjust and finally find out rhythm," McCartney said. "We started having more disciplined at-bats. I felt like our discipline early wasn't as good as it could have been, but it was big for us to come back and adjust, and that dictated the rest of the game."
Top 6: @RecruitCelinaBB pushes this one into run-rule territory. Kingston Hangartner clears the bases with a double hit back to the CF wall and Celina now leads Ranchview 11-0. pic.twitter.com/0G2qL8U15I— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 7, 2022
It was a welcome change of course for McCartney after Ranchview kept Celina off the scoreboard in each of the first two innings. The Bobcats had a chance to strike early with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, but a single by Ty Marthiljohni to center field led to Henderson being thrown out at home.
The Bobcats maintained that aggression on the base paths, however, totaling five stolen bases in the win.
"There's a difference between being aggressive and trying to force things," McCartney said. "I felt like early, especially in scoring position with two outs, we were forcing those steals a bit. It was a good learning and teaching moment."
At the plate, Ty Marthiljohni went 3-of-4 with two RBIs, while Hangartner, Henderson and Rabe all tallied two hits apiece against the Wolves.
Celina looks to parlay Friday's decisive win into a series sweep on Saturday on the Bobcats' home field, hosting Game 2 at 1 p.m., to book a trip to the area round for the second consecutive postseason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.