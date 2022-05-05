The Celina track and field team sent multiple student-athletes to the medal stand in last year's Class 4A state meet and will have a chance to do the same next week.
The Bobcats qualified runners and throwers in five events for the 4A state meet, which takes place May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas. Field events and the 3,200-meter run are scheduled for 9 a.m. that morning with the running finals set to begin at 5 p.m.
Junior Alexis Frick and senior Michael Reemts will take aim at state medals during the morning session. Frick, one of the anchors of the Lady Bobcats' 4A state champion cross country team, will participate in the 3,200, and Reemts, the district MVP center for Celina's state semifinalist football team, will compete in the shot put.
Frick qualified for state after placing second in the two-mile run at the Region II-4A meet, which took place April 29-30 at Texas A&M-Commerce. She did so thanks to a personal-record time of 11:03.33 — a mark that stacks up well against her competition for Thursday. Frick's seed time is the second-fastest of the event's nine qualifiers, trailing only Melissa's Abi Bass at 10:43.26.
Frick will also compete in the 1,600 later in the day. She clocked a 5:11.45, also a PR, in that race at regionals to finish second to Bass and will carry the event's third-fastest seed time into state.
Reemts, meanwhile, has made strides with each round of the postseason en route to his first-ever trip to state. The star lineman made the cut with a fourth-place finish of 51-2 in the shot put at the 9-4A district meet on April 13-14 and then turned in a PR throw of 52-5 to place third overall at regionals.
Although the top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for state, the UIL also advances the top third-place mark across all four regions, which is where Reemts got the nod. He'll enter Thursday's competition with the fifth-highest seed mark in the shot put.
Whereas Frick and Reemts will be making their respective state track debuts, senior Grant Williams returns to Austin in pursuit of another medal after taking second in the 300 hurdles last season. Williams is competing in that race once again and has performed among the event's best in the state this season. His PR time of 36.68 ranks fifth in the state across all classifications, according to Athletic.net, and tops in 4A.
Already with a third-place finish in the prestigious Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays under his belt, Williams impressed at regionals with a first-place time of 37.26, which is the top seed for Thursday's race.
Williams will also run part of the Bobcats' 4x400 relay to close out Thursday's meet. He'll be joined by junior Josten Watkins, senior Jayden Tucker and junior Ruben Rivera, who all teamed up to run a first-place time of 3:19.99 at regionals. Celina's mile relay will carry the event's third-fastest seed time into state.
The Bobcats' busy day will mark the first of three days of state finals — all 3A and 4A qualifiers will compete on May 12, followed by 2A and 5A on May 13 and 1A and 6A on May 14.
Prosper ISD will have athletes in action Friday and Saturday with Prosper and Rock Hill both qualifying athletes in four events apiece.
That includes an opportunity for Prosper senior Aubrey O'Connell to defend her state championship in the 800. O'Connell added to her decorated distance-running resume last year by winning her first state track gold after posting a 2:08.64. The Oklahoma State commit has churned out wins at all three levels of the postseason in that race, including a 2:08.68 at regionals, and will carry the top seed time into Saturday's state final.
Teammate and junior Lauren Lewis will double up on state events on Saturday after qualifying in both the 200 and 400. She earned a gold medal in the latter at regionals after clocking a 53.92, which is good for the third-fastest seed time in the event. Lewis added a silver medal in the 200 with a 23.73.
Meanwhile, junior Kayla Watson broke the Region I-6A record in the long jump with a 20-4 1/4 — not just a personal record but her first time clearing 20 feet all season, according to Athletic.net. Watson will try to parlay that momentum into a productive time at state, entering Saturday's state final in the long jump with the third-highest seed mark.
Rock Hill will have a healthy turnout in Austin as well, including three events that feature senior Jourdin Edwards. She made the cut as a regional runner-up in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles with respective times of 14.11 and 42.90. Chalk it up to the strength of the region, as both times are good for the third-fastest seed times of the nine qualifiers in each hurdle race.
Edwards will also run as part of the Lady Blue Hawks' 4x400 relay, which also has the event's third-fastest seed time after registering a 3:48.01 at regionals. In addition to Edwards, senior Amari Wrightsil, sophomore Shiloh Brooks and junior Kyla Lewis are on the projected state relay group.
Add senior Gavin Hecke to the cadre of Rock Hill athletes who could position themselves for a medal on Friday. Hecke will compete that morning in the pole vault, an event he has won in all three rounds of the postseason, including a 16-7 personal-record finish at the district meet.
Hecke, who took fourth in the event last year at state, cleared 16-0 to win at regionals and that seed mark is tops among the nine state qualifiers.
